Monarch Game Studios Launches Investment Round to Connect Video Games Into a Live Rewards Network

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Network already turns fan activity into real-world rewards across tabletop games and live events. Monarch is the studio built to bring video games into it.

Monarch Game Studios has opened its Regulation CF investment round to the public, giving players and everyday investors the chance to own equity in a game studio built around an existing rewards network. Monarch develops and connects video games to XP Network, a shared rewards platform where the points players earn carry across participating games, partner stores, and live events instead of being stranded inside a single title.

Gaming is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world. Global games revenue is projected by Grand View Research to reach $500 billion by 2030, with roughly 3.58 billion players worldwide. It is also more crowded than ever: Steam added about 18,900 new titles in 2024, a record. Publishers have more players to reach and fewer opportunities to be noticed.

Loyalty and rewards programs have proved to be the solution to discovery and retention in nearly every other industry. McKinsey research shows members of paid loyalty programs are about 60% more likely to increase their spending after joining, and active reward redeemers spend about 25% more than members who stay inactive. What gaming lacks is a neutral layer that carries rewards across titles and publishers rather than locking them inside one game, and that is the space Monarch is built to fill.

The foundation for this model is already in place. XP Network runs today with live commerce integrations through Shopify, Stripe, and Square, connected through Apple, Google, and Discord. A reference game on the App Store demonstrates the full experience working end to end: a player earns through gameplay, then redeems for digital items or physical products. Thirteen signed publisher partnerships sit across the XP Network ecosystem, with Catalyst Game Labs and Rising Empire Studios as founding partners and the starting point for connecting those worlds into the network. At Origins Game Fair in June 2026, roughly 1,475 attendees engaged with XP Network and earned about 2 million XP over the course of the event.

Monarch's founders have more than $6 billion in combined exits behind them, with team lineage running through Twitch, Apple Music, Apple TV, the App Store, Uber, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation. CEO Louis Castle co-founded Westwood Studios, whose work established the real-time strategy genre, and created the Command & Conquer series, with credits across more than 150 titles including Blade Runner, Disney's The Lion King, and Monopoly.

Monarch is committed to building fan communities from the very beginning. This investment round gives players and investors an opportunity to participate as Monarch expands the number of games and communities connected through XP Network.

Bonus shares and additional investor perks are available to early investors for a limited time. To learn more and become an investor, visit here.

About Monarch Game Studios

Monarch Game Studios is a video game studio that builds its own games and connects other titles to XP Network, a rewards platform where player activity converts into points redeemable for digital and physical goods across a network of games, retail partners, and live events. Monarch is a majority-owned affiliate of XP Network and was formed in December 2025. Its mission is to give gamers and their communities more value across and beyond individual games.







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