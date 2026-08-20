EagleNXT Named 'Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year' at AgTech Breakthrough Awards

ALLEN, TX, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, counter-UAS, and optical sensor solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, has been recognized as “Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year” for its MicaSense products in the Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

EagleNXT breaks through the crop monitoring market by delivering continuous, high-resolution aerial intelligence powered by MicaSense multispectral cameras, enabling early detection of crop stress, disease, nutrient imbalance, and environmental variability at both field and plant level. Unlike traditional crop monitoring methods that rely on manual scouting or low-resolution satellite imagery, EagleNXT leverages UAV-based RGB and multispectral imaging captured through MicaSense sensors to provide highly detailed, repeatable, and scalable crop observations throughout the growing season.

“Being recognized as Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year is a meaningful validation of the impact MicaSense technology is having across the agricultural industry,” said EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby. “By delivering high-resolution, actionable data at the plant and field level, our MicaSense solutions enable earlier identification of crop stress and more informed decisions throughout the growing season.”

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics, and many more.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com

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