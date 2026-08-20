American Urological Association Names Next Editor of The Journal of Urology®

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today that David F. Penson, MD, MPH, FACS, is the incoming editor of The Journal of Urology®, the AUA's flagship scientific publication and one of the most widely read and highly cited journals in the field of urology. Dr. Penson will serve as editor-in-training beginning January 1, 2027, before assuming a three-year term as editor on January 1, 2028.

Established in 1917, The Journal of Urology® has served for more than a century as a premier forum for groundbreaking urologic research. At a time of significant evolution in scholarly publishing, including changes in how scientific information is created, accessed, disseminated, and consumed, Dr. Penson will lead the journal's editorial strategy and help position it for continued impact and relevance in the years ahead. He will oversee its editorial board and peer review processes and work with AUA Publications staff to advance the journal's impact, influence, and relevance across the global urologic community.

Dr. Penson brings extensive editorial and publishing experience to the position. Throughout his career, he has served in numerous reviewer, editor, and leadership roles and has played an active role in shaping scientific discourse across the specialty. His appointments have included service on the editorial boards of The Journal of Urology®, BJU International, the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

"The search committee recognized that the next editor of The Journal of Urology® must bring not only strong editorial and scientific credentials, but also the vision and proven leadership needed to guide an iconic journal through a rapidly evolving publishing landscape," said Thomas F. Stringer, MD, chair of the Editor Search Committee. "Dr. Penson distinguished himself through that combination. He is an accomplished researcher, author, and editorial leader, as well as a proven and innovative organizational leader with a track record of advancing new ideas and leading through change. His vision for the future of the Journal was both bold and thoughtful, and the committee believes he is exceptionally well-suited to build on JU's extraordinary legacy while leading it into its next chapter."

Dr. Penson is a professor and chair of the Department of Urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, professor of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University, and director of the Center for Surgical Quality and Outcomes Research. He has built a distinguished career as a clinician-scientist, author, and academic leader, publishing more than 300 scholarly works and helping shape research, policy, and patient care across urology. His contributions have earned numerous honors, including the AUA Gold Cystoscope Award and AUA Distinguished Service Award.

"It is an extraordinary honor to be selected as the next editor of The Journal of Urology®," said Dr. Penson. "For generations, the journal has been the home of many of the most important scientific advances in urology. Scholarly publishing is entering an exciting period of change, creating new opportunities for how we share science, engage readers, and extend the reach and influence of trusted medical information. I look forward to working with the editorial board, reviewers, authors, and AUA staff to build on that legacy and ensure The Journal of Urology® continues to evolve alongside the needs of our authors, readers, and the broader urologic community."

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

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