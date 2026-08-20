Thrust Flight Expands East With New Virginia Campus and Hampton University Partnership

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrust Flight , a leading U.S. aviation training provider and home of the Zero Time to Airline® program, today announced a new partnership with Hampton University’s Department of Aviation to serve as the flight-training partner for the school’s Flight Education curriculum. The partnership is anchored by a new campus near Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) in Virginia, which will also offer Zero Time to Airline® pilot training and Aircraft & Powerplant (A&P) mechanic training to the public.

The new campus marks Thrust Flight’s first location in Virginia and on the east coast, extending its footprint beyond its home base in Texas and additional school in Arizona.

Hampton University Partnership

Thrust Flight will serve as the flight-training partner for Hampton University’s Department of Aviation, delivering Private, Instrument, Commercial and Flight Instructor training under its own FAA Part 141 certificate to students enrolled in Hampton’s Flight Education curriculum. Hampton retains ownership of the degree program, curriculum, accreditation and admissions, while Thrust Flight provides the aircraft, certificated instructors and day-to-day training operations.

The partnership is structured in two phases. Thrust Flight will first operate as Hampton’s authorized flight-training provider. In the second phase, the company will help Hampton pursue its own FAA Part 141 Pilot School certificate, including a gap analysis, course outline development and support through the FAA application process, so Hampton can eventually run its flight program under its own authority without interrupting student training. The Hampton program is targeted to launch for the Fall 2026 term, with classes beginning August 26.

“This partnership lets us bring our training model to a historic institution that’s serious about growing its aviation program,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight. “Hampton University has a clear vision for where it wants this program to go, and we built this agreement to get them there, starting with flight training now and moving toward their own certificate down the road.”

“Hampton University has trained generations of leaders, and now we’re giving our aviation students a direct runway into the cockpit,” said Joyce Shirazi, Dean of School of Engineering, Architecture and Aviation at Hampton University. “This partnership means our students can complete rigorous, industry-aligned flight training without ever leaving their academic home, and it sets us on a path toward operating our own certified flight school in the years ahead.”

Zero Time to Airline® Now Open in Virginia

Thrust Flight will also open its flagship Zero Time to Airline® program at the Virginia campus, available to the public. The program takes students from no flight experience to airline-ready in as little as 12 to 18 months, training in Piper Archer and Seminole aircraft. Many graduates of the Zero Time to Airline® program enter the workforce through Thrust Flight’s partnerships with regional carriers including SkyWest and Envoy Air.

New A&P Mechanic School Also Open to the Public

The Virginia campus will also house a new Aircraft & Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic School, open to the public. The FAA Part 147 program prepares students for Airframe and Powerplant certification in as little as 10 to 12 months, following the same accelerated model Thrust Flight uses at its Texas campuses. The program gives students a direct path into aircraft maintenance careers without a four-year degree.

Students interested in Hampton University’s Flight Education program can learn more at home.hamptonu.edu/engineering/aviation . Those interested in Thrust Flight’s pilot, dispatcher and A&P mechanic programs can visit thrustflight.com .

About Thrust Flight

Thrust Flight is a nationally recognized aviation training provider with locations across Texas and Arizona. Over the past 15 years, the company has trained thousands of pilots through its flagship Zero Time to Airline® program, preparing them to fly for commercial airlines around the globe. Today, Thrust Flight offers a full suite of FAA-approved programs for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and flight dispatchers, supporting every stage of the aviation career journey. Learn more at thrustflight.com and thrustinstitute.com .

About Hampton University

Founded in 1868, Hampton University is one of the nation's strongest Historically Black Colleges and Universities and a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution. For more than 150 years, Hampton has prepared world-ready leaders of character and consequence through a distinctive educational experience grounded in academic excellence, leadership, innovation, and service.

Home to students from 44 states and 32 countries and territories, the University is nationally recognized for groundbreaking research in atmospheric science, cancer research, cybersecurity, marine and environmental science, and other disciplines that address society's most pressing challenges. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton continues to advance discovery, strengthen communities, and prepare graduates to lead with purpose in an increasingly interconnected world. Learn more at www.hamptonu.edu .