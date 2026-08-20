DAZED INC. ACCELERATES GROWTH INITIATIVES: REACHES 13 LOCATIONS WITH DALLAS EXPANSION, ANNOUNCES Q4 STOCK BUYBACK, AND REPORTS STRONG Q2 2026 FINANCIALS

Austin, TX, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUSTIN, TX — August 20, 2026 — Dazed Inc. (OTC: DAZD), formerly MedX Holdings, Inc., today announced major corporate milestones, reinforcing its position as a leading force in the hemp, THC beverage, and retail sectors. Building on momentum following its recent corporate name change to Dazed Inc., the company is expanding its retail footprint, strengthening its balance sheet, launching next-generation digital platforms, and executing key shareholder-first initiatives.

Lazydaze Coffeeshop Store Count Reaches 13 with Dallas Signing

Lazydaze cannot be stopped. The company is thrilled to announce the signing of its newest franchise location in Dallas, Texas. This milestone signing expands the total brand footprint to 13 stores, comprising 7 currently operating locations, 11 signed franchise agreements, and 2 corporate-owned stores.

Despite regulatory noise in Texas, Dazed Inc. remains focused and optimistic. Texas continues to demonstrate substantial consumer demand for compliant edibles and THC beverages, and the company remains confident in the state’s continued support of the industry. On a federal level, Dazed Inc. remains equally optimistic that the DEA will complete its final determination to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act, creating massive tailwinds for the entire sector.

Robust Q2 2026 Financial Results & Planned Q4 Stock Buyback

Dazed Inc. has officially released its Q2 2026 financial report, reflecting clear operational execution, financial discipline, and a deep commitment to shareholder value:

Sustained Revenue Growth: Operational expansions and distribution acceleration continue to drive top-line revenue and keep the company on track for year-over-year growth.

Operational expansions and distribution acceleration continue to drive top-line revenue and keep the company on track for year-over-year growth. Debt Reduction & Fortified Balance Sheet: Active deleveraging initiatives have strengthened the company's balance sheet position, laying a solid foundation for future scaling.

Active deleveraging initiatives have strengthened the company's balance sheet position, laying a solid foundation for future scaling. Optimized Stock Structure & Q4 Buyback: Positioned for long-term equity growth and investor value, management has no intentions of dilution or a reverse split. Furthermore, the company is strategically planning a stock buyback in Q4 of 2026 (terms yet to be determined), as the team remains focused on creating sustained value for its shareholders.





Dazed Distribution: A Force in the THC Beverage Market

Dazed Distribution is rapidly establishing itself as a leading force in the hemp-derived beverage market. Leveraging deep sourcing networks, vetted suppliers, and rigorous compliance infrastructure, Dazed Distribution brings top-tier brands to market faster than the competition, offers expert knowledge in the space, and fills gaps that alcohol distributors have yet to recognize.

Adding to a portfolio that welcomes new and emerging brands, Dazed Distribution is proud to introduce Bloom and Barrel, an innovative THC-infused wine, Papa’s Alternative Brew and Happie THC and Mushrooms Infused Seltzers THC infused non-alcoholic beer and. Bloom and Barrel, Papa’s, Happie along with Lazydaze THC-infused K-cups, Lazydaze whole bean coffee, and the Lazydaze 10 Mushroom blend, will roll out to franchisees and third-party retail accounts in Q3–Q4 2026.

New Corporate & Fintech Infrastructure: DazedInc.com and LeafTrak.com

To support rapid growth, Dazed Inc. has launched two core digital properties:

dazedinc.com : The new corporate hub for shareholders and partners to view real-time press releases, review FAQs, learn about leadership, and explore the entire family of Dazed Inc. brands.

The new corporate hub for shareholders and partners to view real-time press releases, review FAQs, learn about leadership, and explore the entire family of Dazed Inc. brands. leaftrak.com: Operated under the Smart Brand Digital entity, LeafTrak serves as the flagship portal driving Dazed Inc.’s growing fintech footprint, unlocking scalable, high-margin revenue streams.

"Dazed Inc. is charging ahead on all fronts," said Dazed Inc. CEO Hans Enriquez. "From our growing store count and distribution network to our fintech launch, stronger balance sheet, and upcoming Q4 stock buyback plan, we are proving that our strategy puts our shareholders first. We look forward to keeping the market updated as we continue to demonstrate our position as an industry leader."

About Dazed Inc.

Dazed Inc. (OTC: DAZD) is a multi-faceted retail, technology, and distribution platform powering top-tier lifestyle and counterculture brands. Its operations include Lazy Daze coffee shops and dispensaries, Dazed Distribution, Smart Brand Digital (LeafTrak fintech solutions), and proprietary brand development.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Team

Dazed Inc.

investors@dazedinc.com

dazedinc.com

**For more information, visit:**http://www.dazedinc.com and http://www.lazydaze.com and http://www.leaftrak.com

Contact Information:

Dazed Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737-777-0420

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Dazed Inc.’s business strategy, market footprint, store expansion (including new franchise store openings in Dallas, Texas), financial results, balance sheet strength, debt reduction, stock structure, planned stock buybacks, digital platforms (dazedinc.com and leaftrack.com), product rollouts, distribution acceleration, and regulatory expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. *