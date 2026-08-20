PRICES SLASHED UP TO 40% OFF FOR DIVI RESORTS' SUMMER BLOWOUT TRAVEL SALE

CHAPEL HILL, NC, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer might be winding down, but Divi Resorts is heating things up with an incredible Summer Blowout promotion for its collection of award-winning Caribbean Resorts. From now through September 8, 2026, guests can book their Caribbean escape at discounted rates with promo code BLOWOUT26 with travel available through December 20, 2026. It's the season for sun-soaked beaches, oceanfront dining, and island adventures, all at prices that make saying "yes" to paradise easier than ever.

"Our goal is to help guests say 'yes' to the unforgettable," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Whether you’re seeking early Labor Day travel deals or hoping to book something affordable this summer and fall, there's never been a better time to plan that dream Caribbean escape without breaking the bank. We're inviting everyone to take advantage of these savings and experience the warmth, joy, and freedom that only a Caribbean vacation can bring."

In Barbados, guests can bask in the tranquil beauty of Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, ideally located on the island's famed south coast and St. Lawrence Gap. Savor new menus at the beachfront pureocean Restaurant, where happy hours and fun events are always available. Families will appreciate the relaxed atmosphere and on-property playground, while the island's legendary beaches and nightlife await just outside the resort gates.

Travelers headed to St. Maarten can choose between the charm of Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and the refined experience of Oceans at Little Bay. Savor award-winning dining options and delicious events like rum tastings and rooftop BBQ nights. With revamped menus, beachfront pools, and easy access to the island's capital, Philipsburg, and French town, Grand Case, these resorts strike the perfect balance between relaxation and adventure.

For those seeking serenity and an adults-only (18+), all-inclusive escape, St. Croix delivers. Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort offers fun stays that are ideal for couples or friends looking for poolside drinks, all-you-can-eat buffets, and a no-passport needed getaway. The concierge team is on hand to plan every detail, from catamaran cruises to hiking excursions and local rum tastings.

In Aruba, guests can soak up the laid-back vacation of their dreams at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort. Just steps from the powder white sands of Druif Beach, this crowd-favorite resort provides comfy modern rooms, large pools, and an all-inclusive option that gives access to a golf, tennis, and a variety of mouthwatering dining options.

Divers and underwater enthusiasts won't want to miss Bonaire, home to some of the Caribbean's best shore diving. Divi Flamingo Beach Resort sits steps from the island's protected marine park, with both room-only and all-inclusive options for guests looking to spend their days exploring reefs and their evenings unwinding oceanside. Beginners and expert divers alike will find paradise at this charming oceanfront haven.

With discounted rates for children and teens on all-inclusive stays, and five unique islands to explore, sinking your toes into soft white Caribbean sand has never been more achievable.

At up to 40% off, rates for this summer start as low as:

Grab your swimsuits and sandals and don't miss out on the opportunity to explore the Caribbean at such low rates. This Summer Blowout travel sale is available to book through September 8, 2026 for travel through December 20, 2026. Book now at https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm using promo code BLOWOUT26, or call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international) to reserve your stay.

About Divi Resorts: For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com.

Additional Perks: Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

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