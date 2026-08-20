Importance of Education Highlighted During National Substance Use Primary Prevention Month

Millburn, NJ, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August is recognized as National Substance Use Primary Prevention Month, and the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is highlighting the critical role of education and early intervention, reinforcing a nationwide commitment to preventing substance use before it begins.

“Prevention is one of the most powerful tools we have to protect young people, families and communities from the devastating consequences of substance use,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “Education gives people the information they need to make healthier choices before substance use begins. This national recognition reinforces the importance of continuing to invest in prevention and making sure those resources reach people at every stage of life.”

For more than three decades, PDFNJ has worked to reduce substance use and misuse through statewide prevention campaigns, educational programs and community initiatives offered free of charge to New Jersey residents.

Its school-based programs reach students from third grade through high school with age-appropriate prevention activities and initiatives that reinforce healthy choices. Nearly 133,000 New Jersey students participated in PDFNJ school-based programs last year.

PDFNJ also provides resources for parents and caregivers, including the 15 Minute Child Break, which helps adults understand current substance use trends and prepares them to have meaningful conversations with children about drugs and alcohol.

Through the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, PDFNJ provides education about the risks of prescription opioids, opioid misuse and strategies for addressing the opioid crisis. The initiative includes the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series, community resources and information for families, educators, health care professionals and prevention specialists.

The American Medicine Chest Challenge promotes the safe storage and disposal of prescription medications to reduce opportunities for misuse, while Drugs Don’t Work in NJ provides businesses with free resources, training and technical assistance to establish and maintain drug-free workplace policies.

PDFNJ also reaches New Jersey residents through statewide public service campaigns and programs addressing prevention in the home, schools, workplaces, health care settings and communities.

“Prevention is not a single conversation or program,” Valente said. “It requires a sustained commitment from parents, educators, health care professionals, employers and communities. When we provide people with knowledge, resources and support early, we have an opportunity to make a difference before substance use takes hold.”

For more information about PDFNJ and its prevention programs, visit www.drugfreenj.org.Top of Form

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has earned 233 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.