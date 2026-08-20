Mental Health America Conference aims to create more good days, together

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S., will host the annual Mental Health America Conference from October 8-9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Members of the mental health community are encouraged to learn more, explore the full agenda, and register today.
Each year, hundreds of mental health leaders, advocates, policymakers, partners, and people with lived experience unite for this inspiring week of empowerment and innovation. This year’s conference centers on the theme More Good Days, Together, and will explore what it will take to create more good days for individuals, families, and communities across the U.S. The conference will provide exciting opportunities to:
LEARN & CONNECT:
Sessions will showcase practical strategies, innovative tools, and lived experiences related to four key tracks: innovation, whole health, mental health across the lifespan, and access & workforce transformation. Through these presentations and discussions, attendees will gain crucial knowledge to shape effective advocacy, engagement, and care in their own communities. All attendees will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits (CEUs). Explore the full list of sessions!
CELEBRATE:
Two phenomenal advocates will receive Mental Health America’s 2026 Media Award: Gemma Correll, illustrator and cartoonist, and Mychal Threets, librarian and literary ambassador. These trailblazing creators are breaking down stereotypes, building empathy, and changing how the world sees mental health. Explore the full list of 2026 awardees.
SPARK CHANGE:
Members of Mental Health America’s 2026 Young Leaders Council will lead a dynamic panel discussion, drawing on their expertise in fostering youth-led advocacy and actionable change in local communities. Taking place on the main stage, this panel will amplify the voices of the next generation of mental health leaders. Explore the full agenda!
Space is limited! Members of the mental health community may register to attend, book hotel rooms at a discounted rate, or explore sponsorship and exhibit opportunities to create More Good Days, Together!
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About Mental Health America
Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S. With a network of MHA affiliates across the country, we work at both the national and local levels to advance this mission through public education, research, advocacy and public policy, and direct service. Our work is informed, designed, and led by the lived experience of those most affected. Learn more at MHAnational.org.
Contact: media@mhanational.org
Mental Health America Conference aims to create more good days, together
Leading national mental health event will convene hundreds of passionate advocates and leaders in Washington, D.C., October 8-9, 2026
| Source: Mental Health America Mental Health America
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S., will host the annual Mental Health America Conference from October 8-9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Members of the mental health community are encouraged to learn more, explore the full agenda, and register today.