TSS Photography Named a Most Innovative Franchise for Fourth Consecutive Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, TSS Photography has been named one of Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 Most Innovative Franchises.

The recognition is based on feedback from TSS franchise owners and reflects how they view the company’s systems, technology, products and support.

In Franchise Business Review’s 2026 franchisee satisfaction research, TSS Photography earned an Innovation score of 82, compared with an industry benchmark of 55. Franchisees also rated TSS highly in other areas tied closely to innovation, including:

Effective Technology: 85

85 Products & Services: 85

85 Marketing & Promotions: 80

80 Operations & Systems: 80





TSS also earned an overall Franchisee Satisfaction Index score of 81, placing the brand in the top quartile of Franchise Business Review’s 2026 benchmark.

"For us, innovation is not about chasing every new idea," said Jack Counts Jr., President of TSS Photography. "It is about finding better products, smarter technology and more efficient systems that give our owners meaningful advantages in their local markets. The fact that our franchisees continue to recognize those efforts tell us we are moving in the right direction."

Recent developments across the TSS system have included new PhotoGlo products, composite-building tools, virtual group capabilities, NowCandid enhancements and expanded printing technology.

TSS Photography first appeared on Franchise Business Review’s Most Innovative Franchises list in 2019 and has now earned the distinction four consecutive years beginning in 2023.

To identify its 2026 Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from more than 29,000 franchise owners representing over 330 franchise brands.

"Franchises don't succeed by standing still," said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. "The brands that keep evolving, whether it's new products, smarter systems, or better tools for their franchisees, are the ones building something that lasts. This award recognizes that kind of forward motion."

TSS franchisees also gave the company strong marks beyond innovation. The brand earned a 92 score for franchisee willingness to recommend TSS, compared with the FBR benchmark of 70.

For TSS Photography, four consecutive Most Innovative Franchise awards are both an achievement and a reminder to keep moving forward.

To view the full list of the 2026 Most Innovative Franchises, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

About TSS Photography

For more than 40 years, TSS Photography has provided photography services for schools, youth sports organizations and communities across the country. Its locally owned franchises combine personal service with the technology, products and support of an established national photography brand.

To learn about owning a TSS Photography franchise, visit tssfranchisebusiness.com/contact-us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a7d8106-31c7-452d-bcf2-49f8415b5f6b