Tuscan-Inspired Estate in Appalachian Wine Country Comes to Market for $7.9 Million

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/tsl/1178478097/1877-dry-hill-road-butler-tn-37640

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yo0nvxl80goqi53fxfcxk/AIfEcWROHXcFhNgM6g0uYuk?rlkey=lky42rj1bxmz4ftfej9yn10ty&st=6ira059n&dl=0

PHOTO CREDIT: Austin Marvels

BUTLER, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Tuscan-inspired estate that combines luxury residential living with one of Northeast Tennessee's most distinctive vineyard properties has entered the market for $7.9 million. The property is exclusively marketed by Jessica Auten of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Banner Elk office. View the listing here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Known as Villa Nove, the property is anchored by a 5,218-square-foot Tuscan villa with five bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath. The residence features a wine cellar, billiards room, outdoor Terraza and an oversized two-car garage. A renovated three-bedroom farmhouse provides additional accommodations, while approximately eight acres of mature vineyards produce 10 grape varieties.

Beyond the main residence, the estate includes a renovated tasting room with climate-controlled dining spaces, tasting bars and an outdoor patio, along with a newly constructed production barn, office building, greenhouse lot and utility barn. Two ponds, fenced pasture and mountain views complete the property.

Located within the Appalachian High Country American Viticultural Area (AVA), Villa Nove is part of one of the country's highest-elevation federally recognized wine-growing regions. The estate is also just minutes from Watauga Lake, offering convenient access to boating, hiking and other outdoor recreation.

QUOTES:

“Villa Nove is unlike anything else currently available in the region. It's rare to find a property where a luxury residence, mature vineyards and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces come together on this scale. Whether the next owner preserves the estate's character or reimagines it as a private family retreat, the possibilities are remarkable.”

“The setting is what truly distinguishes Villa Nove. Nestled within the Appalachian High Country AVA, the estate captures the character of a European vineyard while showcasing the natural beauty of Northeast Tennessee. It's a setting that offers a lifestyle few properties can match.”

Jessica Auten, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Banner Elk office





About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise RamerPremier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com | P: 941.587.0257