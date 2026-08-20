Free Car Wash Days to Celebrate Upgrades at ZIPS Car Wash

Louisville, KY, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIPS Car Wash is celebrating its Louisville customers and the community support through recent renovations with a special weekend event highlighting improvements at two area locations. On Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, drivers are invited to stop by participating ZIPS locations for free car washes and experience the upgraded facilities firsthand. From a new streamlined check out process to improved tunnel equipment and renovated exteriors, ZIPS in Louisville is excited to share the shine with residents.

Free washes will be available at the following Louisville locations. While on site, enjoy a live radio remote with B96.5 and enter to win tickets to Chris Brown and Usher at the Cane Run ZIPS or tickets to the Kentucky State Fair at our S. Dixie location:

9500 S. Dixie Hwy

4860 Cane Run Road

The renovations are part of ZIPS Car Wash's ongoing investment in its Louisville locations and are focused on creating a cleaner, more welcoming, and convenient experiences for customers. From remodeled surroundings to operational improvements, the upgraded locations are designed to help drivers get in, get clean, and get back on the road with ease.

“AMP Technology is helping us create a more seamless experience from the moment a customer arrives,” said Doug Miller, VP, Marketing, ZIPS Car Wash. “By making the point-of-sale process faster, more intuitive, and more connected, our operators can spend less time managing transactions and more time focused on their customers. These upgrades across all Louisville sites will utilize technology to remove friction, improve convenience, and deliver the kind of experience customers expect every time they visit,” he added.

The celebration will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with One Louisville, marking the occasion and recognizing ZIPS' continued presence and investment in the Louisville business community on August 21st at 9:30AM at the 9500 S. Dixie ZIPS.

Whether drivers are longtime ZIPS customers or visiting for the first time, the August 21–22 Free Wash Weekend is an opportunity to see what's new, meet the local ZIPS team, and enjoy a complimentary wash.

For more information about ZIPS Car Wash and ZIPS Unlimited, customers can visit their local participating location during the celebration. Download the ZIPS Car Wash mobile app and your first wash is free. More details at www.zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, operates more than 185 express car wash locations across 19 states under the ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash brands. With more than two decades of industry experience, ZIPS combines innovative technology, premium wash quality, and exceptional customer service to deliver a fast, convenient car wash experience. Through the ZIPS Car Wash mobile app, customers enjoy loyalty rewards, membership benefits, and added convenience. Beyond clean cars, ZIPS is dedicated to supporting the communities it serves through partnerships with schools, military nonprofit organizations, and local leaders. In 2025, Newsweek recognized ZIPS Car Wash as both a Best of the Best and Best in Customer Service award recipient.

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