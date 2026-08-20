MEXC Partners with Kaito on $200K Stock Education Campaign During MEXC 0808 Stock Season





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has partnered with Kaito to launch a two-part stock education campaign offering up to $200,000 in total incentives. The campaign invites creators and KOLs to produce original, educational content around stock products and the broader stock market, with the goal of making stock-related knowledge more accessible and engaging for a wider audience.

The collaboration marks the first major exchange campaign powered by Kaito’s Katalyst + Partner tools and launches as part of the MEXC 0808 Stock Season. The two-part initiative includes a Stock Products Education Contest with a $100,000 reward pool and up to $100,000 in referral incentives. Through the campaign, MEXC aims to strengthen stock education by working with knowledgeable creators and KOLs to help audiences better understand stock products, market dynamics, investment concepts, and opportunities across the stock market.

Expanding Stock Education Through Creators

As interest in stocks continues to grow among digital investors, access to clear and useful market knowledge is becoming increasingly important. Understanding companies, sectors, market trends, and the factors behind price movements can help users better navigate a fast-changing investment landscape.

Through the contest, MEXC and Kaito aim to bring together creators with different areas of expertise and encourage them to share their knowledge with a broader audience.

Participants are encouraged to develop original content around topics such as stock market fundamentals, sector trends, market developments, investment concepts, and broader themes shaping the stock market.

The campaign encourages creators to provide insights that audiences can learn from and apply to their own understanding of the market. By leveraging the reach and expertise of KOLs and creators, MEXC hopes to make stock education more accessible while encouraging more high-quality conversations around stock markets within the digital asset community.

Combining Education With Broader Stock Access

The education initiative comes as MEXC continues to expand the range of stock-related products and opportunities available to users.

MEXC’s stock ecosystem now spans Stock and Index Futures, tokenized stocks, RealStocks, and Pre-IPO products, providing users with multiple ways to explore stock-related opportunities through a single platform.

By combining broader product access with stronger market education, MEXC aims to help users not only discover new opportunities, but also better understand the markets, companies, and trends behind them.MEXC also continues to advance its long-term zero-fee strategy, reducing trading friction and making stock-related opportunities more accessible to users.

The initiative is part of MEXC 0808 Stock Season, MEXC’s annual brand campaign focused on expanding access to stock opportunities. This year’s Stock Season brings together trading campaigns, educational initiatives, and community activities, supported by a $500,000 prize pool and zero-fee trading across key stock products. Through MEXC 0808 Stock Season, MEXC aims to lower barriers to stock participation by combining broader access, lower trading costs, and greater market education.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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