Spooktacular Treats for a Sweet Spooky Season

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to Halloween is on, and Wilton is bringing this year’s spooky season to life with treats that are equal parts frightful and fun. From ghost- and pumpkin-shaped pans to sprinkle mixes with serious personality, Wilton's Halloween 2026 lineup makes it easy for anyone to get creative in the kitchen and whip up their own boo-tiful treats.

Whether it's monster cookies for the school party, bloodshot eyeball cake pops for a grown-up gathering, or a batch of ghost cupcakes decorated with the kids, Wilton wants every baker to find their own way to get into the spirit. Because when it comes to Halloween, the scariest thing should be how good the treats taste.

"Halloween is one of our favorite times of year to see families get creative in the kitchen," said Doug Kafer, Director of Consumer Business Units, Wilton. "This year's Wilton Halloween lineup is all about giving bakers new ways to have fun with the season. Our new Witches Brew Mix and Pick Your Poison Mix sprinkles bring a little extra personality to the table, and pans like the Jack-O'-Lantern Fluted Pan make it easy to turn a simple cake into a showstopper. Whether it's a first attempt at monster cookies or a Halloween tradition that's been passed down for years, we want Wilton products to make it easy and fun to create something a little spooky and delicious."





Wilton's Jack-O'-Lantern Cake, baked in the Jack-O'-Lantern Fluted Pan and decorated with orange and black candy for an easy, party-ready pumpkin face.

Baking Essentials for a Spooktacular Halloween

Wilton's Halloween 2026 lineup brings seasonal bakeware and sprinkles to retailers nationwide, alongside fan-favorite staples:

Jack-O'-Lantern Fluted Pan - A festive twist on a classic fluted tube shape, perfect for a showstopping Halloween centerpiece cake.

- A festive twist on a classic fluted tube shape, perfect for a showstopping Halloween centerpiece cake. Ghost and Jack-O'-Lantern Mini Treat Pan - Bakes up a half-dozen mini ghost- and pumpkin-shaped treats in one go with no decorating required.

- Bakes up a half-dozen mini ghost- and pumpkin-shaped treats in one go with no decorating required. Wilton Premium 12 Cup Muffin Pan - A kitchen workhorse for monster cupcakes, ghostly treats, and everything in between.

- A kitchen workhorse for monster cupcakes, ghostly treats, and everything in between. Wilton Candy Melts Candy Melting Pot - Easily melt Candy Melts® for dipping, drizzling, and molding all your spookiest creations.

- Easily melt Candy Melts® for dipping, drizzling, and molding all your spookiest creations. Halloween Sprinkles: New for 2026: Orange You Glad Chocolate Flavored Mix , Witches Brew Mix, and Pick Your Poison Mix - fresh sprinkle mixes that bring even more personality and flavor to this year's Halloween treats. Fan favorites, back by popular demand: Wilton Edible Eyeball Mix and Pumpkin Mix - beloved seasonal sprinkle mixes available for a limited time. Built-in variety: Traditional Halloween 6-Cell and Halloween Shapes 6-Cell Sprinkles Mixes feature classic Halloween colors and fun spooky shapes for topping any treat.



Wilton Halloween products are available at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Michaels, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Meijer, Supervalu, Raley’s and Wegmans.





Wilton's new 2026 Halloween sprinkle mixes: Orange You Glad Sprinkle Mix, Witches Brew Mix, and Pick Your Poison Mix, ready to add extra personality to any spooky treat.

Recipes to Celebrate the Spooky Season

From kid-friendly treats to showstopping centerpieces, Wilton's Halloween recipe collection covers every occasion this season:

Jack-O'-Lantern Cake - A beginner-friendly chocolate cake baked right in Wilton's Jack-O'-Lantern Fluted Pan and finished with orange icing and candy for a cheerful pumpkin face the whole family can make together.

- A beginner-friendly chocolate cake baked right in Wilton's Jack-O'-Lantern Fluted Pan and finished with orange icing and candy for a cheerful pumpkin face the whole family can make together. Pumpkin and Ghost Halloween Mini Cakes - Hand-held mini cakes shaped like pumpkins and ghosts, perfect for parties, potlucks, or passing out at home.

- Hand-held mini cakes shaped like pumpkins and ghosts, perfect for parties, potlucks, or passing out at home. Monster Cookies - Thick, chewy cookies loaded with mix-ins and topped with candy eyeball sprinkles for a monstrously good treat.

- Thick, chewy cookies loaded with mix-ins and topped with candy eyeball sprinkles for a monstrously good treat. Halloween Ghost Cupcakes - Pastel-swirled cupcakes topped with Candy Melts® candy ghosts for a sweet (not scary) Halloween treat.

- Pastel-swirled cupcakes topped with Candy Melts® candy ghosts for a sweet (not scary) Halloween treat. Bloodshot Eyeball Cake Pops - Red velvet cake balls dipped in Bright White Candy Melts® and finished with a spooky Blood Red Glaze, a showstopper for any Halloween spread.





Join the Celebration by Sharing Your Spooky Sweet Treats

This Halloween, Wilton invites bakers of every age and skill level to share their spookiest, silliest, and most delicious creations. Tag @WiltonCakes on social media and join Wilton’s community of more than 8 million bakers and decorators celebrating the season. Because the best Halloween treats are the ones made, and shared, with the people (and monsters) you love.

For recipes, inspiration, and additional store locations, visit Wilton.com .

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in baking and cake decorating with a commitment to teaching and inspiring bakers of every kind. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Penich

abby@marketing312.com

(630) 212-2229

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