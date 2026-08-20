INGOT Group Celebrates 20 Years with the Launch of Rise, a Next-Generation Trading App 

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INGOT Group, the multi-licensed brokerage group founded in 2006, celebrates its 20th anniversary with the launch of Rise, a trading app built from the ground up for a new generation of traders.

A different kind of trading app

This generation reads the markets through the same channels that drive culture, and knows what it wants to trade before it opens a trading app. Rise is built to close the distance between that and a position, with every screen, every action, and every line of copy judged on whether it helps the trader get there.

"Every screen in Rise had to answer one question before it shipped: does this get a trader closer to the position they came to take, or does it get in the way? A lot of what people expect to find in a trading app did not survive that question," said Ahmad Khawanky, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Rise.

That thinking shows up in what a new client meets on the first day. They keep the profit if their first trade wins. If it loses, Rise refunds the loss automatically, up to $100 and within ten minutes, with no claim to file and nothing to wait for. Onboarding runs from registration to a funded account in a coffee break. And from the first session, a trader can take a position across eight global markets and more than 1,000 CFD instruments, from oil and gold to stocks , indices , and Digital Assets .

"Twenty years in this industry taught us that traders trust what they can verify. A new trader's first losing trade refunded in ten minutes, with nothing to claim, says more about who we are than any campaign could," said George Stylianou, Group Chief Commercial Officer at INGOT Group.

Twenty years of INGOT

INGOT's existing services continue for the brokerage's established clients, with the same teams and the same standard of personal service that have defined INGOT Group for two decades. Rise runs as its own app and brand with its own product team.

"The first question a trader asks about a new app is who stands behind it. Rise is new, and the group operating it has been regulated across multiple jurisdictions for twenty years. That is the part a new brand cannot manufacture, and it is why we can be ambitious about what comes next. What launched today is the smallest version of Rise anyone will see," said Nidal Abdel Hadi, Chief Executive Officer of Rise.

About INGOT Group

Founded in 2006, INGOT Group is a multi-licensed brokerage group operating across five offices in Cyprus, Dubai, Jordan, Kenya, and Sydney, regulated through six licences and operating two brands. The group has built its reputation on personal service from specialists who know clients by name, paired with the technology and execution standards serious traders demand. INGOT Group's brands, Ingot.io and Rise, are the official LALIGA regional partners in MENA. INGOT Group's education programs have supported more than 2,500 students through university partnerships, market simulations, and internships.