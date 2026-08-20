Surgical Sutures Market to Grow from USD 4.84 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.65 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% - MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global surgical sutures market to grow from USD 4.84 billion in 2025 to USD 6.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 4.56 billion in 2024. Market growth is driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures worldwide, rising prevalence of chronic diseases among aging populations, growing incidence of trauma and accidental injuries, and continuous advancements in suture technologies, including absorbable, antibacterial, and barbed sutures.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2024: USD 4.56 billion

USD 4.56 billion Market size, 2025: USD 4.84 billion

USD 4.84 billion Market forecast, 2030: USD 6.65 billion

USD 6.65 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 6.5% (2025–2030)

CAGR of 6.5% (2025–2030) Largest regional market: North America

North America Largest product segment: Suture threads

Suture threads Largest type segment: Multifilament sutures

Multifilament sutures Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific, at a CAGR of 8.9%

Asia Pacific, at a CAGR of 8.9% Key players: Ethicon [Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.] (US), Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Healthium MedTech Limited (India), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), and Smith+Nephew (UK).

Why This Market Matters

The global surgical sutures market is expanding as healthcare systems experience rising surgical volumes associated with an aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. These conditions frequently require surgical intervention, creating sustained demand for reliable wound closure products. The growing incidence of trauma and accidental injuries is also contributing to higher suture utilization worldwide.

Technological advancements are further reshaping the market. Manufacturers are developing newer absorbable materials, antibacterial-coated sutures, and barbed sutures designed to improve wound closure, reduce infection risks, enhance patient recovery, and support increasingly sophisticated surgical procedures. The growing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries is also creating demand for advanced suturing solutions that provide precision and efficient tissue approximation.

Market Overview

The surgical sutures market comprises products used to approximate and secure tissue during surgical procedures and facilitate wound healing. Suture threads remain the fundamental component of surgical wound closure and are extensively used across cardiovascular, general, gynecological, orthopedic, ophthalmic, cosmetic and plastic, and other surgical applications. The market includes suture threads and automated suturing devices, with suture threads accounting for the largest product share in 2024.

Suture products are available in absorbable and non-absorbable forms and include natural and synthetic materials. Continued product innovation around tensile strength, tissue compatibility, absorption profiles, antimicrobial properties, and handling characteristics is expanding the use of sutures across surgical specialties. The increasing preference for patient-friendly wound closure solutions is expected to support market expansion through 2030.

Analyst Perspective

The surgical sutures industry is evolving beyond conventional wound closure toward advanced products designed to improve surgical efficiency, patient safety, and postoperative outcomes. Innovations in absorbable, antibacterial-coated, and barbed sutures are enabling manufacturers to address specific clinical requirements while reducing infection risks and supporting effective tissue healing.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures is expected to further encourage innovation in suturing technologies. Companies that combine advanced biomaterials, improved suture design, antimicrobial properties, and automated suturing technologies are positioned to strengthen their competitive presence as healthcare providers increasingly prioritize precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

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Segment Analysis

By product, suture threads accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to their essential role in wound closure across a broad range of surgical procedures. Suture threads are used in both traditional open surgeries and minimally invasive procedures and are available in diverse materials and configurations. Advances in absorbable, non-absorbable, antibacterial-coated, and barbed suture technologies have further expanded their applications across cardiovascular, orthopedic, gynecological, general, and other surgeries.

By type, multifilament sutures accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Multifilament sutures offer favorable handling properties, flexibility, tensile strength, and knot security. Their ability to provide reliable tissue approximation and ease of manipulation makes them suitable for a broad range of surgical procedures, including general, orthopedic, cardiovascular, gynecological, and plastic surgeries.

By end user, hospitals represent the most significant segment, supported by the high volume of complex and routine surgical procedures performed in hospital settings. The expansion of hospital infrastructure, increasing surgical volumes, growth in the geriatric population, and rising healthcare investments—particularly in emerging economies—are expected to sustain demand. Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics & physician offices also represent important end-user segments as healthcare delivery increasingly expands beyond traditional inpatient settings.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2030. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, substantial surgical procedure volumes, and the presence of major surgical suture manufacturers. The US represents the largest market within North America, supported by an aging population, the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and demand for cosmetic and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Growth in the region is supported by increasing surgical volumes, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving access to advanced surgical products, and growing awareness of modern surgical techniques. China, India, and Japan are among the key markets contributing to regional expansion.

Europe remains an important market due to established healthcare systems, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to offer growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure expands and access to surgical care improves.

Key Industry Trends

Rising global volume of surgical procedures

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention

Growing demand for absorbable and patient-friendly suture materials

Increasing adoption of antibacterial-coated and barbed sutures

Rising use of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical techniques

Growing preference for sutures with improved handling, tensile strength, and knot security

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and surgical access in emerging economies

Increasing demand for advanced wound closure technologies

Competitive Landscape

The global surgical sutures market is characterized by the presence of established multinational medical device companies as well as regional manufacturers. Leading players are focusing on product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and product innovation to strengthen their market positions. Key companies include Ethicon [Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.] (US), Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Healthium MedTech Limited (India), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), and CONMED Corporation (US).

Other prominent companies operating in the market include Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V., Corza Medical, DemeTECH Corporation, Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Assut Europe, RESORBA Medical GmbH, KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.S., Sutumed Corp., Mellon Medical, Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., GMD Group, Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd, BioSintex, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Aqmen Medtech.

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