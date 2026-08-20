Awager and BetMGM Bring Real Casino Slot Machines Online Through New Partnership

Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awager, an Aristocrat company, today announced a new partnership with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, making Awager's innovative live-streamed slots experience available to BetMGM and Borgata Online players in New Jersey. The launch combines the convenience of online play with the authenticity of real land-based slot machines, allowing players to access and play physical slot machines remotely through a seamless live-streaming experience.

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The collaboration brings together Awager's proprietary remote gaming technology and BetMGM's industry-leading online casino platform to deliver a differentiated player experience that bridges the gap between land-based and digital gaming.

At launch, players will have access to 50 cabinets featuring more than 30 unique game titles.

Through Awager's platform, players connect to physical slot machines, including popular titles from Aristocrat Gaming™ like Buffalo Ascension™ and Lightning Link ™, operating in regulated studio environments via live 4K video, authentic true machine audio, and real-time responsiveness. Every spin reflects the actual land-based gameplay, providing the same trusted gaming experience players know from the casino floor while offering the convenience of online access.

"Bringing land-based play online is at the heart of our mission to deliver a truly authentic casino experience straight to players' devices," said Superna Kalle, Chief Strategy Officer at Aristocrat. "We're incredibly proud to partner with BetMGM on this launch and continue expanding access to real slot machine play. Together, we're creating new ways for players to enjoy the games they love while preserving the authenticity and trust that make the land-based casino experience so compelling."

Rob Passerino, Director of Gaming at BetMGM, said, "At BetMGM, we're committed to bringing new and innovative gaming experiences to our players. The addition of Awager's live slots offering creates an exciting new way for our players to engage with slot machines digitally. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work together to explore new opportunities that further enhance the BetMGM online casino experience."

Awager's technology captures every detail of the land-based gaming experience through video streaming, authentic machine sound and low-latency responsiveness. The result is a dynamic gaming experience that replicates the look, feel and excitement of playing directly in front of a slot cabinet.

Built on more than a decade of innovation, Awager's platform combines proprietary hardware, software and streaming technology to support a wide range of slot cabinets and gaming environments. The company currently operates multiple studio locations across North America and Europe and is positioned to support continued growth in regulated markets around the world. Awager remains committed to operating exclusively in regulated jurisdictions and maintaining the highest standards of compliance, responsible gaming, operational integrity and player protection.

To learn more about Awager offerings on BetMGM, visit: www.betmgmcasino.com.

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About Awager

Awager, an Aristocrat company, is a pioneering iGaming technology company dedicated to serving regulated gaming markets, redefining the online casino experience by connecting trusted land-based casino brands with engaging online play. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Awager enables players to remotely access and interact with real, physical slot machines and electronic table games located on casino floors, delivering an authentic and immersive live gaming experience directly to their mobile devices and desktops. Awager’s innovative solutions create dedicated broadcast studios for partners, complete with real-time camera views, sound captures, and cutting-edge interfaces, creating a trusted and familiar environment for players worldwide. Committed to revolutionizing the industry, Awager provides a unique and engaging omni-channel solution that brings the excitement of traditional casino play to the digital realm.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com.

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