COOFANDY Expands Retail Reach, Now Available on Walmart.com

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COOFANDY, the contemporary menswear brand built around its “Dress the Journey” philosophy, today announced that its collection of shirts, suits, pants, sweaters, and everyday essentials is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion marks COOFANDY's move from a primarily direct-to-consumer and Amazon-based retailer into one of the largest general merchandise platforms in the United States.



COOFANDY Now Available on Walmart.com

Since launching in 2015, the New York-based brand has grown to serve more than 70 million customers across more than 30 countries, building a reputation for versatile menswear designed to move with its customers through life's milestones – from first jobs and promotions to weddings and fatherhood. The addition of Walmart rounds out a retail footprint that already includes coofandy.com and Amazon, putting COOFANDY within easy reach of shoppers who may not have discovered the brand online.

“Our customer is busy – he's building a career, raising a family, and trying to look put-together without overthinking it,” said Sidney Sun, Chief Marketing Officer at COOFANDY. “He's already shopping at Walmart for everything else his life needs. Being there now, with the same fit and quality he's come to expect from us, just makes sense.”

The retail expansion follows a strong year of recognition for COOFANDY, including Silver honors from the MUSE Design Awards, Berlin Design Awards, and New York Product Design Awards in 2025, along with a feature on CNN Underscored's list of editor-favorite menswear. COOFANDY's shirt fabrics also carry OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification, independently verified by AIRMID HEALTHGROUP, and the brand holds Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification and 1% for the Planet membership.

Shoppers can find COOFANDY's best-selling shirts, matching sets, and outerwear on Walmart.com now, with additional styles rolling out in the coming months.

About COOFANDY

COOFANDY is a contemporary men's fashion brand offering versatile styles – from smart casual and business wear to resorts and everyday essentials – designed to help modern men look and feel their best at every stage of life. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, COOFANDY has served more than 70 million customers across more than 30 countries. Products are available at coofandy.com, Amazon, and Walmart.

Media Contact

Charlotte Liu

pr@coofandy.com