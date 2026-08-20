New Jimmy Stewart Movie to Take Center Stage at AFA’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference

Arlington, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The director of a new film about beloved actor Jimmy Stewart’s fight to join and fly in the Army Air Forces in World War II and Stewart’s daughter, the film’s executive producer, will share their story at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in September.

The film, “JIMMY,” directed by Aaron Burns, tells the story behind Stewart’s World War II service and its connection to the American film classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The September 16 panel, “Jimmy Stewart and the Importance of Airpower,” will bring together Burns, Kelly Stewart Harcourt, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, director of staff at Headquarters U.S. Air Force. The event will also feature a never-before-seen clip from the film, which premieres nationwide November 6, 2026.

“It is a thrill and honor for our family to have AFA’s conference highlight the new film about my father and his military service during the war,” said Stewart Harcourt. “The event combines three great passions of his life: patriotism, flying, and movie-making. I feel sure that his spirit will be attending the conference.”

Hosted by the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), the conference features keynotes and panel discussions with senior Air Force, Space Force, and industry leaders, along with three expo halls filled with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

Stewart was among 12 American leaders who joined together to found AFA in 1946, and he remained active in the Association for the rest of his life. Stewart served as emcee at AFA’s annual conferences and used his fame and influence to promote American airpower. He continued to serve after the war, retiring from the Air Force Reserve as a brigadier general in 1968.

“It is an honor to be a part of this year’s AFA Conference to recognize an American hero, Jimmy Stewart. Jimmy was a patriotic American with an enduring devotion to our military and veterans,” said Burns. “Today’s Air Force is rooted in Jimmy’s generation—who led us to victory in World War II and pioneered American airpower for future generations. We are delighted to share a sneak peek of ‘JIMMY’ with AFA and its attendees in September and look forward to sharing ‘JIMMY’ with the world this November.”

The Air, Space & Cyber Conference is AFA’s premier professional development event and technological exposition in the Washington, D.C., area and the largest annual gathering of the Air Force and Space Force community. It is held September 14–16 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

“We are excited to share in telling the little-known side of a great American who served his country in war and peace, and who was a founding member of our association,” said AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.). “Jimmy Stewart exemplified the selfless service, honor, and dedication of American Airmen and refused to let his celebrity status diminish his sense of honor and patriotic duty. This is a story America needs, and we’re pleased to see it shine on the silver screen.”

The 2026 event will feature more than 300 booths in three exhibit halls and more than 40 sessions with speakers from across the Air Force, Space Force, industry, and government. Register and learn more about the speakers, agenda, or exhibitors at AFA’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference at AFA.org/ASC.

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 350,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air Force and Space Force.

About JIMMY

“JIMMY” is the untold true story of America’s most beloved actor and the iconic role that saved him. The film focuses on the most transformative season in Jimmy Stewart’s life—from winning the Academy Award® for Best Actor in “The Philadelphia Story” to enlisting and becoming a combat pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the beginning of World War II. He flew twenty missions over Europe, rising to the rank of colonel by the end of the war, only to return home broken and disheartened. Then George Bailey and “It’s A Wonderful Life” came calling. Starring KJ Apa, Kara Killmer, Neal McDonough, Max Casella, Jason Alexander, Rob Riggle, and Christopher McDonald. “JIMMY” will receive a nationwide theatrical release through Fathom Entertainment on November 6, 2026. To watch the official trailer, visit: JIMMYtheMovie.com.

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