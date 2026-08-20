Service Credit Union Marks 10 Years of Pack-A-Pack

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Credit Union marked its 10th year participating in Pack-A-Pack, a meaningful milestone that brought employees, community members and partner organizations together around a shared goal of making a lasting impact for children in need across New Hampshire.

Pack-A-Pack is an annual statewide collection drive presented in partnership by Service Credit Union, WMUR, the New Hampshire Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of New Hampshire. The effort provides students with backpacks filled with essential school supplies, helping ensure they have the tools they need to begin the new school year ready to learn. The Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire distributes the completed backpacks to students across the state.

This year, the organizations focused on expanding the program’s impact and helping more New Hampshire students start the school year prepared. Community members were invited to contribute backpacks and supplies including notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, colored pencils, scissors, glue sticks, rulers, erasers and pencil sharpeners.

On Friday, August 7, donations were collected at Service Credit Union’s corporate headquarters in Portsmouth and at WMUR Studios in Manchester. Supporters also had the opportunity to contribute online or purchase supplies through Pack-A-Pack wish lists.

The effort continued on August 13, when 19 Service Credit Union volunteers gathered at WMUR’s headquarters to pack the donated supplies into backpacks for distribution.

“Ten years of Pack-A-Pack is an incredible milestone, and it reflects just how much this community cares about helping New Hampshire children succeed,” said Sean Hladick, Manager of Community Relations at Service Credit Union. “Starting a new school year with the right supplies is something every student deserves. Reaching the 10-year milestone for Pack-A-Pack is a testament to the generosity of our communities and the strength of this partnership. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who donated, volunteered, and helped make this year’s effort possible.”

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New England with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.

Contact:

Anna Baskin

abaskin@servicecu.org

(603) 957-2505