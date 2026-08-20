Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital

 | Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin        
London Stock Exchange        
Other stakeholders

Date        20 August 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into agreements to issue Tier 2 capital for respectively SEK 900 million and NOK 600 million, effective from 27 August 2026.

Both issues have a maturity of 10.5 years with a first call (redemption option) after 5.5 years.

The interest on the issues for the entire term to maturity has been agreed as follows:

  • The SEK issue: 3-month Stibor-rate plus a margin of 135 basis points
  • The NOK issue: 3-month Nibor-rate plus a margin of 135 basis points

Both issues have interest rate fixing every three months. The issues have been swapped into DKK 1,017 million, and the interest rate amounts to 3-month Cibor plus an average margin of 108 basis points.

The issues are part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

        
John Fisker
CEO

Attachment


Attachments

EN Tier 2 kapital 08 2026
GlobeNewswire

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