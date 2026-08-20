Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 20 August 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into agreements to issue Tier 2 capital for respectively SEK 900 million and NOK 600 million, effective from 27 August 2026.

Both issues have a maturity of 10.5 years with a first call (redemption option) after 5.5 years.

The interest on the issues for the entire term to maturity has been agreed as follows:

The SEK issue: 3-month Stibor-rate plus a margin of 135 basis points

The NOK issue: 3-month Nibor-rate plus a margin of 135 basis points

Both issues have interest rate fixing every three months. The issues have been swapped into DKK 1,017 million, and the interest rate amounts to 3-month Cibor plus an average margin of 108 basis points.

The issues are part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

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