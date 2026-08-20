Palmetto Publishing Releases Tricia Gray's Memoir About Rising Above Trauma to Realize Her True Legacy

Charleston, SC, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set in a small Louisiana town during the 1980s, A Lotus Legacy follows a young girl navigating a household defined by cycles of abuse, poverty, and heartbreak. As the oldest daughter, Gray occupied a front-row seat to her mother's suffering, watching bruises appear and hearing screams through thin walls. She made herself small in corners while chaos erupted around her. The memoir moves through these years with unflinching honesty, rendering the textures of a Southern childhood marked by both tenderness and terror in equal measure.

At the center of the narrative is a question that haunts millions impacted by trauma: whether the pain of the past will define the future. Gray confronted this question at nineteen, when she faced a turning point involving her mother that forced her to reckon with everything she had witnessed. The memoir examines what it costs to love someone you cannot save, to hold secrets that become prisons, and to summon the will to break generational patterns of silence, shame, and violence that have shaped entire families for decades.

Tricia Gray stated, I wrote this for everyone carrying a weight that was never theirs to hold," stated Gray. "Trauma is just a single chapter in your life, not the final word on who you are. Like a Lotus Flower rising from the mud, you possess the resilience to rise above your circumstance to create your legacy."

A Lotus Legacy enters a memoir landscape shaped by readers who embraced titles such as A Piece of Cake by Cupcake Brown and Three Little Words by Ashley Rhodes-Courter. It speaks directly to young adults and women who seek raw, redemptive survival stories rooted in real experience. As conversations around domestic violence, generational trauma, and resilience continue to gain prominence across social media and book communities, Gray's account arrives at a moment when readers are actively seeking voices that validate their own unspoken histories.

A Lotus Legacy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com or through her website at www.triciangray.com . For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Tricia N. Gray

Instagram: triciagray2.0

LinkedIn: Tricia Gray, MBA, MHA, FACHE, CPHQ

About the Author: Tricia Gray is an executive who holds dual master's degrees, an MBA and a Master of Health Administration, and has earned the distinction of Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Over a remarkable twenty-year career, she rose from administrative assistant to Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Aditus Partners. She has served as Governing Board President for organizations including Corona Norco United Way and Women in Health Administration of Southern California.



In her debut memoir, A Lotus Legacy: An Inspiring Memoir Of A Girl Who Survived Her Mother's Tragedy, To Become Her Living Legacy, Tricia turns the lens inward with awe-inspiring honesty. Raised in a small town in Louisiana amid poverty and domestic violence, she witnessed her mother's suffering firsthand and, at nineteen, stood over her mother's lifeless body. Rather than let that grief define her, she committed herself to breaking the cycle, building a career, raising four children, and ultimately transforming inherited pain into purpose. Writing this memoir became an act of transparency and healing, offering herself as a living testimony to readers who carry similar burdens.



Now based in Southern California, Tricia is a devoted mother of four whose greatest teachers, she says, have been her own children. Their patience and unconditional love helped her unlearn the anger and disappointment of her upbringing and grow into the woman she was always meant to be. She writes to inspire others to believe that no matter how muddy the circumstance, you can always rise and realize your legacy. Find Tricia Gray at TriciaNGray.com.

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