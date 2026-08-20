Multi-Tool That Fits in Your Wallet: MorphGear Launches on Kickstarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if an everyday multi-tool could be carried like a credit card? MorphGear is bringing that idea to Kickstarter this early autumn with the launch of its 14-in-1 EDC Titanium Tool Card. For hands-on DIYers who maintain and repair their own gear, every day presents small challenges—a loose screw, a stubborn package, a quick bike adjustment, tightening glasses, opening a box, or a simple repair while traveling. None are difficult until the right tool isn’t within reach. Traditional multi-tools offer dozens of functions, but their bulk often discourages daily carry. MorphGear believes Everyday Carry should be light and simple.

Today, the company officially introduces the MorphGear 14-in-1 EDC Titanium Tool Card , designed to bridge the gap between slim wallet tools and bulkier traditional multi-tools. In its carry state, it lays flat in a form factor close to a standard credit card for wallet, card holder, or everyday bag storage. When needed, it folds into a triangular grip structure, transforming from a slim storage format into a more stable tool form for everyday tasks.





The titanium construction is designed to offer corrosion resistance, structural strength, and long-term durability while maintaining a slim profile that can still fit naturally into everyday carry setups. Rather than replacing professional tools, the MorphGear 14-in-1 EDC Titanium Tool Card is designed for the small tasks people encounter most often but are rarely prepared for: opening packages, cutting tape or cord, tightening small screws, handling small objects, measuring, and making quick adjustments during commuting, office work, travel, cycling, camping, photography, and light outdoor use.

"The best tool isn't the one with the most functions," said Luke Zhu, Product Lead at MorphGear. "It's the one that's actually with you when you need it. True Everyday Carry shouldn't be left at home because it's too big or too heavy."

Instead of pursuing a heavier tool with more functions on paper, MorphGear focuses on the balance between carryability and real use. The brand believes an EDC tool should be flat enough to carry daily, stable enough to operate comfortably, and focused on the functions people genuinely need most often. As consumers increasingly embrace lightweight living and minimalist carry, MorphGear aims to redefine what a modern EDC tool can be—proving that a single card can be powerful enough to solve everyday problems.





MorphGear has unveiled plans for its 14-in-1 EDC Titanium Tool Card, a project supported by the MaAnShan High-Tech Research Institute of Nanjing University through foundational research and technical assistance. The Kickstarter pre-launch campaign is set for end August, 2026. To build early anticipation, the company has opened a $1 registration tier , allowing users to reserve their spot and receive immediate notifications once the crowdfunding phase officially begins.

About MorphGear

MorphGear is a Hong Kong-based EDC brand dedicated to creating lightweight, practical tools that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. The company designs innovative card-sized products that combine premium materials, precision engineering, and thoughtful functionality. Driven by the belief that the best tools are the ones you actually carry, MorphGear focuses on solving real daily problems without adding bulk.

Carry Less. Solve More.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.morphgears.com

Email: info@morphgears.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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