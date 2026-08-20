New Model Home Now Open at Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge in Ridgefield, Washington

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated model home at Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge, an exclusive community of luxury single-family homes in Ridgefield, Washington. The Hosmer Farmhouse model home is now open at the community located at 3832 S 16th Way in Ridgefield.

Showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design, the Hosmer Farmhouse model home features an inviting, open-concept floor plan with a stunning two-story great room. The home includes a first-floor primary bedroom suite for effortless single-level living, along with a spacious kitchen and living area perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a shared secondary bathroom offer ample space for family and guests.





"The Hosmer Farmhouse model home at Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge exemplifies our commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed spaces in the most sought-after locations," said Mike Grubbe, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "This model home provides home shoppers with a firsthand look at the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and personalization options that define the Toll Brothers experience."

Located just minutes from Ridgefield’s charming historic downtown, Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge offers one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,790 to over 3,600 square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Home prices in this community start from the mid-$900,000s. The homes feature stunning architecture, modern floor plans, and options for single-level living, daylight basements, lofts, flex rooms, and first-floor bedrooms.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. The community also offers quick move-in opportunities, including homes already under construction with Toll Brothers’ Designer Appointed Features.

Served by the highly rated Ridgefield School District, the community provides access to top schools, including Union Ridge Elementary and Ridgefield High School. Conveniently located near major commuter routes, residents also enjoy convenience to Vancouver, Camas, and Portland.





The community is surrounded by abundant recreational opportunities, including scenic trails, parks, golf courses, and the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex. For outdoor enthusiasts, the nearby National Wildlife Refuge and waterfront provide additional opportunities for exploration and leisure.

For more information about Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge or to schedule a tour of the Hosmer Farmhouse model home, call 844-900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)