Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Deliver Energy Storage Solutions to Remote Alaska Communities

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, today announced that, in collaboration with its technology partners, it will deliver 18 customized battery energy storage systems (BESS) for deployment across seven remote communities in Alaska. The multi-million-dollar program represents another significant deployment for Richardson’s growing energy storage business and demonstrates the Company’s ability to combine its engineering capabilities with complementary technologies to address complex power management applications.

As remote communities in Alaska work to strengthen energy resilience and improve the reliability of their power infrastructure, renewable energy and energy storage technologies are becoming increasingly important. Working in collaboration with its technology partners, Richardson Electronics has developed customized energy storage solutions designed to operate reliably in Alaska’s challenging climate and extreme temperatures. The systems will provide a combined energy storage capacity of 7 MWh, with project completion expected by the end of 2027. Each system is being engineered to meet the unique energy requirements of its respective community, with a focus on performance, reliability, and operation in demanding environmental conditions.

“This project demonstrates Richardson Electronics’ ability to leverage our engineering expertise and technology partnerships to deliver innovative energy storage solutions for challenging applications,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “The deployment also represents another important step in the continued growth of our battery energy storage business. By combining our engineered solutions capabilities with complementary technologies, we are well positioned to pursue opportunities where reliability, customization, and technical expertise are critical.”

The project further demonstrates Richardson Electronics’ expanding capabilities in the energy storage market and its ability to deliver customized solutions for demanding applications. By combining its engineering, manufacturing, and systems integration expertise with complementary technologies from its partners, Richardson is positioned to address a broad range of energy storage and power management requirements while supporting more reliable and resilient power infrastructure from Illinois to Alaska.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 3, 2026, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Scott DuBois

Director Business Development | BESS

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

630.277.2105 | sdubois@rell.com | rell.com