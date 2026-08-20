FASHION by Informa's Las Vegas Marketplace Delivers Dynamic Connections and Trend-Forward Collections for Spring/Summer 2027

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa's Las Vegas Marketplace, including MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING and OFFPRICE, concluded last week with strong buyer engagement and meaningful connections between retailers and brands, while showcasing compelling trend directions for the upcoming season.





MAGIC

MAGIC by Informa showcased the future of fashion retail with a comprehensive approach to Spring/Summer 2027 trends and innovative business solutions. The Business Solutions Center returned to Las Vegas, highlighting cutting-edge technologies and solutions through live demonstrations and educational programming throughout the event. This dynamic section featured leading companies including Lightspeed, TikTok Shop, Pantone, Basic3PL, Third Eye Insights, Togzy.ai, Future Snoops, Retail Smart Guys, and more, providing attendees with practical tools to enhance their retail operations.

The show floor revealed three dominant trends from our Buyers Guides shaping Spring/Summer 2027 collections. Elevated everyday designs emerged as a key direction, featuring breathable lightweight fabrics, soft denim and gentle tailoring, with brands such as Mod Ref, Sofie the Label, Lucy Paris, and MAVI showcasing collections that captured this aesthetic. Expressive preppy made a strong statement with boat shoes, structured polos, cardigans and capris, as brands including Steve Madden, Things Between, FRNCH, and Gentle Fawn debuted designs embracing this refined yet playful sensibility. Soft romance rounded out the trends with lace, layers, frills, and maxi skirts beautifully represented by Mable, By Together, Dolce Vita, ASTR the Label, Free People and DIFF Eyewear.





PROJECT

PROJECT delivered a curated experience focused on contemporary and progressive fashion brands, providing a platform for discovery and connection within the elevated menswear segment. The show floor revealed compelling trend directions that resonated throughout the collections, including Americana with western influence that brought authentic heritage styling to the forefront. California soft emerged as a relaxed yet refined aesthetic, while active functional utility addressed the growing demand for performance-driven design. Craft artisan sensibilities were evident across categories as well, with brands placing particular emphasis on exceptional fabrics and intricate details such as waffle knits and thoughtful construction elements.





SOURCING

SOURCING by Informa presented an expansive global manufacturing landscape with representation from over 30 countries on the show floor. Focus countries included Turkiye, Egypt, Peru, Colombia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and China, offering buyers comprehensive access to diverse production capabilities and expertise.

The event featured exciting milestone moments, including the official opening of the India Pavilion and the China Chamber of Commerce Footwear opening, both of which underscored the show's commitment to fostering international trade relationships. Additionally, SOURCING by Informa welcomed HGI, Hertzman Global, as a new education partner this season, further strengthening the show's educational programming and providing attendees with enhanced insights into global supply chain strategies and manufacturing best practices.





OFFPRICE

OFFPRICE continued to serve the immediate needs of retailers with its cash and carry section, providing buyers with instant inventory solutions and value-driven merchandise opportunities. The show maintained its position as an essential resource for retailers seeking to maximize margins and respond quickly to market demands with ready-to-ship products across multiple categories.

Notable retailers in attendance across the entire marketplace included Altar'd State, Bloomingdales, Boot Barn, Feature, Hemlines, JD Sports, Lady Jones, Nordstrom, Red Dress, Snipes, Speedo, The Canyon, TJX, and Van De Vort.

"The Las Vegas marketplace showed strong energy and meaningful connections throughout the week," says Emilie Lewis, VP of Events, Las Vegas Marketplace. "The level of engagement between buyers and brands was exceptional, and we're incredibly grateful to our exhibiting brands and retail attendees who made this event such a success. The quality of conversations on the show floor, and the enthusiasm around our various programs and education tracks reinforces that the Las Vegas Marketplace continues to be an essential platform for the fashion industry. We're already looking ahead with great excitement for what's to come in 2027 and beyond.”

Educational Programming

Education across MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING addressed critical industry topics, providing attendees with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic fashion landscape and drive business success. Collaboration with The Boutique Hub further enhanced MAGIC's value by combining access to leading fashion brands with proven boutique success strategies, offering independent retailers actionable insights to grow their businesses.

MAGIC also debuted a strategic partnership with Fashionology to launch the Fashionology Innovation Series, a first-of-its-kind education track bringing together prominent voices in fashion technology for curated panel discussions and educational workshops designed specifically for brand leaders, merchandisers, and retail buyers navigating the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

The new paid Conference Program offered a comprehensive two-day series on August 10 and 11. Day one focused on fashion technology and was powered by Fashionology, while day two featured sessions on trends, social media, marketing, and branding with key partners like TikTok Shop, Future Snoops, and Camille Moore, equipping attendees with practical strategies to enhance their competitive positioning.

The Las Vegas Marketplace will return February 16-18, 2027. MAGIC and SOURCING by Informa will take place next month in New York alongside COTERIE September 9-11at the Javits Center.

For more information about the Las Vegas Marketplace event brands or to register for an upcoming event, please visit www.fashionbyinforma.com.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with intentional selection to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About PROJECT by Informa

Representing what's both new and upcoming in men's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers convene to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING by Informa

SOURCING gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING by Informa consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com

About OFFPRICE by Informa

OFFPRICE is the global B2B off-price marketplace where retailers can find in-season, on-trend, brand name, and value and off-price merchandise for retail stores, e-commerce sites, or resale businesses. Showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost, OFFPRICE plays host to a vast number of categories, including apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: www.offpriceshow.com

Media Contact

Fashion by Informa PR

Press@fashionbyinforma.com

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