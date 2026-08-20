Meet Friendly AI Assistant™: Automating “Fix My Wi-Fi”

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies, a global leader in carrier-grade Device Management and IoT platforms, today announced the launch of Friendly AI Assistant™, a new solution that leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) to transform how consumers interact with their home networks and connected devices.

The End of Technical Frustration

The vision is simple: a user tells their phone, “My TV is lagging, fix it,” or “The Wi-Fi is slow in the bedroom.” Friendly AI Assistant™ analyzes the issue, identifies the root cause, and automatically executes corrective actions—all without requiring technical knowledge from the user.

Unlike standalone AI assistants, Friendly AI Assistant™ is fully integrated with Friendly’s carrier-grade Device Management and Wi-Fi Experience Management platform. This enables the AI not only to understand customer issues, but also to access real-time network data, diagnose problems, and perform automated resolution actions across connected devices and services.

Built on the same platform trusted by service providers worldwide to manage millions of broadband and IoT devices, Friendly AI Assistant™ transforms AI from a conversational tool into an operational one.

Benefits for Service Providers

For Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Friendly AI Assistant™ helps reduce operational costs by lowering support ticket volumes and minimizing truck rolls. It also improves customer satisfaction through faster issue resolution while creating opportunities for personalized service recommendations and proactive customer engagement.

The solution also acts as an AI co-pilot for customer support teams, providing instant diagnostics and recommended resolution paths that can accelerate first-call resolution rates.

Industry Validation at Fiber Connect 2026

Friendly AI Assistant™ was demonstrated live at Fiber Connect 2026 in Orlando as part of the Broadband Forum’s Proof of Concept (POC) program. The solution attracted significant interest from broadband operators, highlighting the growing demand for AI technologies that improve subscriber experiences while reducing support costs.

A key theme throughout the event was the industry's need for AI solutions that move beyond traditional chatbots and can actively diagnose and resolve network issues. The strong response reinforced the market's increasing focus on autonomous customer support and AI-driven network operations.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-grade Device Management, Managed Wi-Fi, and IoT platforms. Trusted by service providers worldwide, Friendly helps operators manage millions of connected devices, improve subscriber experiences, reduce operational costs, and accelerate the delivery of innovative digital services.

Contact: Carolina.Orejarena@friendly-tech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53374a0b-ece6-478b-90ad-c2438172e656