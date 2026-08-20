Electrosurgery Market to Grow from USD 8.60 Billion in 2026 to USD 11.59 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2% – MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global electrosurgery market to grow from USD 8.60 billion in 2026 to USD 11.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing surgical procedure volumes, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, continuous technological advancements in electrosurgical systems, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective surgical solutions.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 8.60 billion

USD 8.60 billion Market forecast, 2031: USD 11.59 billion

USD 11.59 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 6.2% (2026–2031)

CAGR of 6.2% (2026–2031) Largest regional market: North America

North America Largest product segment: Electrosurgical instruments

Electrosurgical instruments Largest instrument type: Bipolar electrosurgical instruments

Bipolar electrosurgical instruments Largest surgery segment: General surgery

General surgery Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Key end-user sectors: Hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers

Hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers Key players: Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun SE (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and other players.

Why This Market Matters

The growing burden of chronic diseases-including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions- is increasing the need for surgical interventions worldwide. At the same time, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting minimally invasive surgical techniques that require precise, reliable, and efficient energy-based surgical technologies.

Electrosurgical devices support tissue dissection, coagulation, hemostasis, and vessel sealing while helping surgeons achieve greater procedural precision and control. Growing demand for shorter hospital stays, faster patient recovery, and improved surgical outcomes is further supporting adoption across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and government investment in hospital infrastructure are also encouraging healthcare facilities to upgrade surgical capabilities and adopt advanced electrosurgical technologies. Rising cosmetic and bariatric surgery volumes are creating additional opportunities for electrosurgical system manufacturers.

Market Overview

The electrosurgery market is witnessing sustained expansion as healthcare systems worldwide focus on improving surgical efficiency, patient safety, and procedural outcomes. The market includes electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems, serving a broad range of surgical applications.

Among product categories, electrosurgical instruments accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Within this segment, bipolar electrosurgical instruments held the leading position due to their vessel-sealing capabilities, enhanced safety profile, precision, and increasing use in complex surgical procedures.

By surgery, general surgery represented the largest segment in 2025, supported by the high volume of procedures associated with chronic diseases, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, and other conditions. The growing use of electrosurgical products for tissue dissection, coagulation, and hemostasis continues to strengthen demand.

North America held the largest share of the global electrosurgery market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical procedure volumes, strong adoption of advanced surgical technologies, and the presence of leading market participants. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by its large and aging population, rising chronic disease burden, increasing healthcare expenditure, and expanding access to healthcare services.

Analyst Perspective

The electrosurgery industry is moving toward increasingly sophisticated energy-based surgical platforms that combine precision, safety, versatility, and improved workflow efficiency. Technological advancements in bipolar energy, vessel sealing, energy delivery, smoke management, and integrated surgical platforms are expected to create new opportunities for market participants.

The shift toward minimally invasive and outpatient procedures is also increasing demand for compact, efficient, and technologically advanced electrosurgical systems. Companies that combine advanced energy technologies with ergonomic instruments, digital capabilities, improved tissue control, and comprehensive surgical ecosystems are positioned to strengthen their competitive advantage.

Leading companies are pursuing product launches, R&D investments, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and regulatory approvals to expand their portfolios and strengthen their presence across global healthcare markets. Recent developments include Medtronic's launch of advanced Valleylab™ FT10 surgical energy generators in India and Johnson & Johnson MedTech's launch of the DUALTO™ Energy System.

Competitive Landscape & Market Ranking

Medtronic (Ireland) is one of the leading players in the global electrosurgery market, supported by its broad product portfolio, global distribution network, and continued investment in research and development.

Johnson & Johnson (US) is another major market participant, with Ethicon offering electrosurgical instruments, generators, accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. Its broad geographic presence and continuous product innovation strengthen its position in the market.

Olympus Corporation (Japan) maintains a strong position through its portfolio of electrosurgical generators, instruments, accessories, and smoke management systems, supported by its established global presence.

B. Braun SE (Germany) participates in the market with a range of monopolar and bipolar accessories and other electrosurgical products.

CONMED Corporation (US) is also a notable participant, particularly through its electrosurgical generators, accessories, and smoke evacuation systems.

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Segment Analysis

The electrosurgery market is segmented based on product, surgery, end user, and region.

By Product:

Electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. Electrosurgical instruments held the largest share of the market in 2025.

By Surgery:

General surgery, obstetrics/gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, oncological surgery, cosmetic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, and other surgeries. General surgery accounted for the largest share in 2025.

By End User:

Hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The continued shift toward outpatient and day-care procedures is supporting demand from ambulatory surgical centers.

By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing surgical procedure volumes, adoption of minimally invasive surgery, technological advancements, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing outpatient surgeries, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Key Opportunities: Advanced energy-based surgical platforms, bipolar vessel-sealing technologies, integrated electrosurgical systems, smoke evacuation solutions, minimally invasive procedures, and expanding healthcare markets in Asia Pacific.

Key Challenges: Risks associated with electrosurgical procedures, stringent regulatory requirements, and shortages of skilled surgeons may restrain market adoption.

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