Sleep Number Announces Labor Day Sale with Limited-Time Savings on Mattresses, Adjustable Bases and Sleep Essentials

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Number today announced its Labor Day Sale, giving shoppers access to limited-time savings across its full mattress and base lineup, plus discounts on bedding, pillows, furniture and curated sleep bundles that help personalize comfort and provide cooling benefits and support. From now through September 14, shoppers can save across Sleep Number’s full mattress and base lineup, including 25% off the new ComfortNext™ collection, 20% off the Climate™ collection, and Queen ComfortMode™ mattresses starting at $1,439.

Save on Personalized Sleep Solutions Across Every Collection

The Sleep Number Labor Day Sale is designed to make it easier for consumers to invest in better sleep and buy with confidence. Sleep Number™ beds offer personalized firmness, pressure-relieving support, temperature-balancing comfort and adjustable options that help each sleeper find the right feel night after night.

With exceptional savings across mattresses, adjustable bases, furniture and bedding, the Labor Day Sale makes it easier to invest in a personalized sleep solution designed to help people wake up pain-free and refreshed, night after night. Offers include:

Queen ComfortMode mattress starting at $1,439

25% off the new ComfortNext collection

20% off the Climate collection

Up to 20% off bases

BOGO 50% off sheets and pillows

Up to 30% off bundles such as Pregnancy, Snoring Relief, Cooling, Neck and Back Pain Relief, Side Sleeper and Hypoallergenic needs

30% off furniture



Built to Last, Designed to Adapt

“Buying a mattress is an important decision, and people want to know they are choosing a bed that will support them for years,” said Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sleep Number. “Sleep Number makes that decision easier with mattresses that adjust to each sleeper, quality built to last and support customers can count on. During our Labor Day Sale, shoppers can experience our most complete sleep solutions at exceptional value and feel confident they are investing in better sleep.”

As Sleep Number and Sleep Country Canada come together to create the second-largest global sleep retailer, Sleep Number remains focused on helping people sleep better through industry-leading innovation, quality service and trusted support. Consumers can shop with confidence knowing they will continue to enjoy the experience they know and trust, including access to the Sleep Number® app, product deliveries, rewards, customer care and warranty support.

Shop In Store or Online Through September 14

Shop the Sleep Number Labor Day Sale at one of our nearly 570 stores nationwide or at SleepNumber.com.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number® is the leader in personalized sleep wellness. With adjustable firmness, pressure-relieving support and temperature balancing comfort built into every mattress, Sleep Number beds adapt to customers’ changing needs, night after night, year after year. Backed by almost 40 years of innovation, 1,000+ patents and patents pending, and billions of hours of sleep data, Sleep Number has helped more than 16 million people achieve their best sleep.



Sleep Number mattresses, bases, bedding, and furniture are available at its nearly 570 stores nationwide and at SleepNumber.com.

Media Contact

Nichole Teixeira, Nichole.Teixeira@sleepnumber.com

FAQ

Why should shoppers choose Sleep Number?

For nearly 40 years, Sleep Number has helped people sleep better through personalized sleep innovation, quality service and long-term support. More than 16 million people have chosen Sleep Number, and the company is backed by 1,000+ patents and patents pending, billions of hours of sleep data and nearly 570 stores nationwide. Sleep Number products are also recognized by J.D. Power, including ranking #1 in customer satisfaction for mattresses purchased in-store and online, and #1 in comfort.

How is a Sleep Number mattress different from a traditional mattress?

Sleep Number beds are designed to last 25 years and adjust to your changing needs for years to come, so you don't have to worry about outgrowing your mattress as your life, body and sleep preferences evolve. The brand’s smart bed technology is unmatched.

What is Sleep Number's Labor Day Sale?

Sleep Number's Labor Day Sale runs through September 14, 2026, and includes limited-time mattress and adjustable base savings, plus deals on bedding, pillows, furniture and sleep bundles. Offers include 25% off the new ComfortNext collection, 20% off the Climate collection, 20% off adjustable bases, and Queen ComfortMode mattresses starting at $1,439.

Can Sleep Number beds help with aches and pains?

Sleep Number beds are designed to provide personalized comfort and pressure-relieving support. Many customers choose Sleep Number because they are looking for pain relief and restorative sleep, and the brand’s sleep solutions help them wake up more comfortable and refreshed.

Is Sleep Number still offering customer support and warranty coverage?

Yes. Sleep Number customers continue to have access to customer care, delivery services, warranty support, rewards benefits and the Sleep Number® app.

What does the Sleep Country Canada acquisition mean for Sleep Number customers?

Sleep Number's combination with Sleep Country Canada creates the second-largest global sleep retailer. For customers, the experience they know and trust remains the same, including access to Sleep Number products, customer support, deliveries, warranties and the Sleep Number app.

Where can I buy a Sleep Number bed?

Sleep Number products are available at nearly 570 stores nationwide and online at SleepNumber.com.