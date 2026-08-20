Guardian Recovery - Montville Adolescent Center Expands Dedicated Residential Care for New Jersey Teens

TOWACO, NJ, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Recovery - Montville Adolescent Center in Towaco is addressing a growing need across New Jersey, where teenagers continue to experience anxiety, depression, and substance use at rising rates. The center operates one of the region's few dedicated, Joint Commission-accredited residential programs designed exclusively for adolescents ages 13 to 17.

The Montville Adolescent Center provides structured, age-specific treatment that separates younger clients from adult populations found in many treatment settings. This approach allows clinical teams to tailor care to the developmental, emotional, and educational needs of teenagers, a demographic that state and national data show has been disproportionately affected by mental health and addiction challenges in recent years.

As part of Guardian Recovery, a New Jersey-based provider with nearly two decades of experience in adolescent care, the facility offers a full continuum of services. These include medical detoxification, residential inpatient care, a partial hospitalization program, an intensive outpatient program, and alumni and aftercare support. The program treats a range of substance use concerns alongside co-occurring mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and trauma through dual diagnosis treatment.

Clinical services at the center incorporate individual, group, and family therapy, along with evidence-based modalities including dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, and eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing. Recreational therapy and virtual counseling options are also available to support clients throughout their treatment and recovery.

"Adolescents face pressures and circumstances that differ significantly from adults, and treatment must reflect that reality," said Joshua Scott, speaking for the Montville Adolescent Center. "By focusing solely on teenagers ages 13 to 17, the clinical team is able to create an environment where young people feel understood and supported while receiving care grounded in proven methods."

The demand for dedicated adolescent services has grown as families across the region search for programs equipped to handle both substance use and mental health conditions in a single, coordinated setting. Dual diagnosis treatment allows the center to address these overlapping conditions simultaneously rather than in isolation, an approach clinicians consider important for lasting recovery.

"Meeting adolescents where they are means treating the whole person, not just a single diagnosis," Scott said. "The residential setting provides stability and structure, while the continuum of care ensures that support continues well beyond the initial phase of treatment."

The center also assists families with admissions and insurance navigation, working with a range of insurance providers and offering online insurance verification. This support is intended to reduce barriers that families often encounter when seeking timely care for a teenager in crisis.

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Guardian Recovery is a New Jersey-based treatment center specializing in addiction and mental health recovery for adolescents. For nearly two decades, the organization has provided a range of services designed to support young people and their families through recovery, including teen addiction treatment, mental health treatment, dual diagnosis treatment, virtual counseling, and a variety of evidence-based therapies. Through the Montville Adolescent Center in Towaco, Guardian Recovery continues its focus on age-specific, accredited care for adolescents throughout the region.

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For more information about Guardian Recovery - Montville Adolescent Center, contact the company here:



Guardian Recovery - Montville Adolescent Center

Joshua Scott

(973) 836-5119

info@guardianadolescent.com

Guardian Recovery - Montville Adolescent Center

53 Indian Ln E

Towaco, NJ 07082, United States