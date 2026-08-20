Chef's Deal Expands In-Stock Commercial Smallwares and Tabletop Assortment

Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - August 20, 2026 -

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment Store has expanded its in-stock assortment of commercial smallwares and tabletop supplies, bringing back-of-house tools and front-of-house dining items together under a single sourcing relationship for foodservice businesses.

The broadened category now consolidates back-of-house essentials such as cookware, hand tools, cutlery, bar and bartending supplies, and food storage alongside front-of-house tabletop items including dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and serveware. Commercial kitchen businesses sourcing both kitchen tools and dining-room supplies can now address both needs through one supplier rather than coordinating across multiple vendors.

The expansion targets businesses opening or refreshing a restaurant, hotel, or foodservice program who must equip both a working kitchen and a dining room at the same time. It also serves multi-unit operators managing routine replenishment cycles, for whom consistent product availability across locations carries operational weight.

Smallwares and tabletop items are typically reordered far more frequently than major kitchen equipment. Breakage, everyday wear, and staff turnover drive recurring demand for plates, glassware, cutlery, and hand tools, making dependable in-stock availability more central to daily operations than it is for one-time capital purchases. By keeping a broad selection on hand, Chef's Deal aims to shorten the gap between a reorder and a restocked shelf.

"Smallwares and tabletop items are a different kind of purchase than a walk-in cooler or a range," said Matthew Yaz, CEO of Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment. "A kitchen buys big equipment once and keeps it for years, but plates break, glasses chip, and knives wear down every week. When an operator can pull both their kitchen tools and their dining-room tabletop from the same supplier, reordering becomes far simpler, and that matters when the same items are being replaced again and again."

The consolidation reflects the recurring, high-frequency nature of these categories. Rather than treating cookware, cutlery, dinnerware, and glassware as separate sourcing tasks, commercial kitchens can manage back-of-house and front-of-house replenishment through a single relationship, reducing the administrative effort tied to routine reordering.

Alongside the expanded assortment, Chef's Deal continues to provide free consultation, layout, and design services for foodservice businesses planning new kitchens or dining rooms. The company also offers a price match guarantee and financing and leasing options for businesses managing equipment budgets.

Operators can follow product updates and category additions through Chef's Deal on Instagram, where the company shares information about available products and services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgZCpS5MOfU

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment is among the largest restaurant equipment stocking dealers serving Nashville and the surrounding areas, with physical locations in Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The company carries restaurant and kitchen equipment from more than 400 manufacturers, spanning cooking equipment, commercial refrigeration, ice machines, walk-in refrigeration, kitchen hoods, dishwashers, storage and transport solutions, restaurant furniture, and commercial kitchen smallwares. Chef's Deal provides local delivery across Tennessee and nearby regions with its own fleet of trucks and offers reliable shipping across the continental United States. The company also supplies a range of business types, including pizzerias, bars, food trucks, bakeries, catering operations, hotels, and hospitality programs.

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For more information about Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment, contact the company here:



Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment

Matthew Yaz

+1 (877) 254-5449

info@chefsdeal.com

708 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207



1155 Haley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129