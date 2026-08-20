BetMGM Brings Authentic Live Dealer Gaming from Las Vegas to Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced that live dealer casino games streamed directly from Las Vegas are now available in Alberta. Players at BetMGM Casino Alberta can access real-time blackjack, roulette and baccarat hosted by professional dealers and broadcast from MGM Resorts International destinations.

Creative assets available here

"Live dealer content continues to be one of the fastest-evolving categories in iGaming," said Rob Passerino, Director of Gaming at BetMGM. "Live dealer bridges the gap between online gaming and the casino floor, creating a more immersive and engaging experience for players. The real-time interaction with professional dealers and the ability to watch hands and spins unfold live adds a sense of authenticity that really resonates with players."

The live dealer games are streamed through MGM Resorts International's live casino collaboration with Playtech. In addition to dedicated live dealer tables, Alberta players can access Dual Play games from Bellagio and MGM Grand, where online and in-person players participate in the same game.

Roulette

MGM Grand Live American Roulette

MGM Grand Live Roulette

Bellagio Live Roulette

Baccarat

MGM Grand Live Baccarat

Bellagio Live Baccarat

The launch further expands BetMGM Casino Alberta's portfolio of premium casino content, giving players access to exclusive experiences powered by BetMGM's relationships with MGM Resorts International and leading gaming suppliers.



Alberta is one of the few regulated iGaming markets in North America where players can access live dealer content streamed directly from Las Vegas casinos. While many jurisdictions require live dealer games to be broadcast from local studios, Alberta players can connect to real table games hosted at iconic MGM Resorts destinations, delivering a uniquely authentic casino experience.





Three live dealer questions answered

What are live dealer casino games and how do they work at BetMGM Casino Alberta?

BetMGM Casino Alberta's live dealer games stream real blackjack, roulette and baccarat tables from Las Vegas, allowing players to interact with professional dealers and participate in live gameplay from their computer, tablet or mobile device.

What live dealer games are available at BetMGM?

Vegas All Bets Blackjack Live, Vegas Live Blackjack 1, Vegas Live Blackjack 2, Vegas Live Blackjack 3, Vegas Live Blackjack 4, Vegas Roulette Live, and Vegas Baccarat Live.

What are MGM Grand and Bellagio Dual Play tables?

MGM Grand and Bellagio Dual Play tables let BetMGM Casino Alberta players join real games taking place on the casino floors of those Las Vegas resorts, made possible by Alberta's regulatory framework that permits live dealer content to be streamed directly from Nevada .

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.



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See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://casino.betmgm.ca/en/blog/.



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