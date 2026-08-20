Vitkac Expands Curated Luxury Portfolio Through New Partnership With Miu Miu

WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitkac, one of Europe's premier destinations for luxury online shopping, today announced the addition of Miu Miu to its carefully curated portfolio of world-renowned designer brands. The partnership marks another significant milestone in Vitkac's strategy of bringing together the fashion houses that are defining today's luxury market while reinforcing its reputation as one of the industry's leading destinations for curated designer fashion.

As one of the fastest-growing and most in-demand luxury brands in the world, Miu Miu has become synonymous with modern luxury, innovative design, and trend-setting collections. The arrival of the brand on Vitkac gives customers access to one of fashion's most sought-after labels while further strengthening the retailer's position as a trusted source for discovering today's most influential designers.

Unlike traditional online marketplaces that feature thousands of competing brands, Vitkac has built its reputation around thoughtful curation. Rather than overwhelming shoppers with endless choices, the company carefully selects designers that represent exceptional craftsmanship, enduring quality, and the future of luxury fashion. This philosophy has helped establish Vitkac as a preferred destination for discerning consumers seeking a more elevated and personalized luxury shopping experience.

The addition of Miu Miu also enhances the value of Vitkac Club, the company's loyalty program, which now includes more than 80,000 active members. Members enjoy personalized recommendations, exclusive product access, special rewards, and early opportunities to shop many of the world's most coveted luxury collections.

"Adding Miu Miu reflects exactly what Vitkac stands for," said Mateusz Ciba of Vitkac Luxury Online Shop . "We believe luxury shopping should be curated, not crowded. Our customers trust us to identify the designers shaping the future of fashion, and Miu Miu is unquestionably one of the most influential luxury brands in the world today."

Ciba continued, "Luxury consumers increasingly value expert curation over endless selection. Our mission is to introduce customers to the brands they want today while helping them discover the designers they will be talking about tomorrow. Every new partnership strengthens Vitkac's reputation as one of the leading luxury online shopping destinations for carefully curated designer fashion."

The partnership with Miu Miu joins an expanding portfolio of internationally recognized luxury houses available through Vitkac's global platform. As demand for premium designer fashion continues to grow, from women’s luxury bags to men's luxury sneakers and accessories, the company remains focused on delivering a highly curated luxury experience built around quality, exclusivity, and customer confidence.

By combining an expertly selected collection of the world's leading fashion houses with personalized service and a rapidly growing loyalty community, Vitkac continues to distinguish itself as one of Europe's premier destinations for luxury online shopping and curated designer fashion.

About Vitkac.com

Vitkac is one of Europe's leading luxury online shops, offering a carefully curated selection of premium fashion, footwear, luxury women’s bags , accessories, and lifestyle products from the world's most sought-after designers. Serving a global audience and supported by a loyalty program of more than 80,000 active members, Vitkac combines expert curation with a premium digital shopping experience through its online platform and iconic flagship location in Warsaw, Poland.

Media Contact: pr@vitkac.com