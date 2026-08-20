Comprehensive Healthcare Expands Bridges Evaluation & Treatment Facility to Offer Secure Detox Services

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Yakima Valley continues to strengthen its response to rising substance use challenges, Comprehensive Healthcare is adding a critical resource to ensure community members can access care close to home. The organization announced today that its Bridges Evaluation & Treatment (E&T) facility will begin providing secure, medically monitored detox services on September 7, 2026.

Since opening in 2014, Bridges, located at 201 S. Second Ave. in Yakima, has provided short-term inpatient care for adults in acute psychiatric crisis, including those receiving court-ordered treatment under the Involuntary Treatment Act (ITA). As a newly licensed secure withdrawal management facility, Bridges will continue offering those services while extending the same level of support to people facing the physical and medical challenges of drug or alcohol withdrawal. Both programs are rooted in the same community-based approach, keeping individuals close to the support systems and care providers who matter most to their recovery.

“By expanding the scope of services at Bridges, we’re filling a critical gap in care and helping more people receive the support they need right here in their community,” said Jose Lopez, executive vice president of acute, inpatient, and residential services at Comprehensive Healthcare. “Many individuals come to us experiencing both mental health and substance use challenges. With this enhanced licensure, we can now provide the full spectrum of care they need in one location.”

Secure withdrawal management provides medically monitored support for individuals withdrawing from drugs or alcohol. At Bridges, this care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team that includes medical providers, nurses, therapists, substance use disorder professionals, peer supports, care coordinators and direct care staff who monitor symptoms, provide treatment and ensure individuals remain safe and as comfortable as possible throughout the withdrawal process.

Detox services typically last three to five days, but may be extended based on each individual’s clinical needs to ensure stabilization and connection to ongoing care. Bridges will focus on serving individuals experiencing acute mental health or substance use crises who require urgent, involuntary treatment due to an imminent risk of serious harm or grave disability.

Individuals can be referred to Bridges through several routes, including:

Calling or texting 988, which connects individuals with trained professionals who can access their needs and coordinate appropriate care.

Calling 911. Comprehensive Healthcare maintains embedded co-response teams that respond alongside first responders to 911 calls involving a behavioral health component. These teams can connect individuals to stabilization and withdrawal management services when needed.

Referral through another healthcare or crisis resource, such as a hospital emergency department or crisis triage center. Comprehensive Healthcare’s Crisis Triage Center, located at 402 S. Fourth Ave., is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



“This expansion marks an important step in strengthening access to integrated mental health and substance use care across our region,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “For years, our ITA services have provided critical care for individuals in a psychiatric crisis. Adding medically monitored detox services means we can now extend that same level of coordinated, secure care to people facing the challenges of withdrawal – reducing barriers, improving outcomes and ensuring individuals receive timely support when they need it most.”

Bridges is part of a broader continuum of services at Comprehensive Healthcare that provides stabilization, treatment and ongoing support as individuals move forward in their recovery. Through the addition of secure withdrawal medication services, individuals in Yakima County can now receive both psychiatric stabilization and withdrawal management in one secure, community-based setting.

The organization brought similar services to the Tri-Cities region with the opening of the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery (CVCR) in Kennewick. As the area's first inpatient recovery center, CVCR fills a critical gap in mental health and substance use crisis care. The facility offers four core services, including Crisis Relief, Crisis Stabilization, Co-Occurring Residential Treatment, and a Secure Withdrawal Management and Evaluation & Treatment Program.

Together, Bridges and CVCR extend Comprehensive Healthcare's continuum of care across Yakima and Benton counties, ensuring that, whether someone needs crisis intervention, withdrawal support or longer-term treatment, the right level of care is available close to home.

For more information about Bridges and Comprehensive Healthcare’s services, visit CompHC.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

(206) 488-1182

kate@firmani.com