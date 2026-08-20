The Property Performance Gap Is Widening. FUTURE 2026 Is Where Operators Master the RPM Playbook to Close It.

AppFolio's annual conference delivers the strategies that separate market leaders from the rest.





SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today unveiled the official programming and speaker lineup for FUTU RE 2026: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio . Taking place September 28 - October 1, 2026 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, the annual event brings together real estate operators and innovators to master the strategy, skills, and platform driving the next era of real estate performance.

The Property Performance Gap in real estate is real and widening. Benchmark data from ProfitCoach reveals that property managers in the top quartile are more than twice as profitable as the rest of the industry — yet the average operator still spends two-thirds of their time on reactive, routine work. FUTURE 2026 is where the operators committed to closing that gap come together to learn how to put Real Estate Performance Management (RPM) into practice and explore the platform that makes it possible.

FUTURE 2026 will feature mainstage visionaries, industry experts, and executive leaders, including a special evening performance by four-time GRAMMY Award winner and global music legend Lenny Kravitz. Dr. Maya Shankar, acclaimed cognitive scientist, former White House Senior Policy Advisor, and host of A Slight Change of Plans, and Andre Agassi, Grand Slam champion, author, and philanthropist, will deliver the opening and closing keynotes. Mainstage presentations will also feature AppFolio Chairman and CEO Shane Trigg, Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Horner, Chief Technology Officer Matthew Baird, Chief Product Officer Kyle Triplett, and Vice President & Industry Principal Stacy Holden, among others.

In addition to the mainstage programming, attendees will have the opportunity to explore over 40 expert-led sessions, interactive workshops, and hands-on implementation sessions covering critical topics such as practical AI application, high-performance operating models, and resident engagement. The roster of speakers includes:

Real estate economists and researchers sharing market trends and forecasts: featuring Brad Hargreaves, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Thesis Driven; Jay Parsons, Rental Housing Economist; Daniel Craig, Chief Strategy Officer at ProfitCoach; James Scott, Director of the Real Estate Transformation Lab at MIT; Rob Filley, Co-Head of U.S. Market Analytics at Green Street; and Chris Porter, Senior Vice President at John Burns Research and Consulting.

featuring Brad Hargreaves, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Thesis Driven; Jay Parsons, Rental Housing Economist; Daniel Craig, Chief Strategy Officer at ProfitCoach; James Scott, Director of the Real Estate Transformation Lab at MIT; Rob Filley, Co-Head of U.S. Market Analytics at Green Street; and Chris Porter, Senior Vice President at John Burns Research and Consulting. Practitioners and advisors delivering management frameworks and operational strategies: with Dom Beveridge, Principal at 20for20; Puneet Singh, Managing Partner at PKS Law Group; Josh Holtzman, EOS Implementer and Author; and Deb Newell, PhD-ABD, Founder at Real-Time Consulting Services.

with Dom Beveridge, Principal at 20for20; Puneet Singh, Managing Partner at PKS Law Group; Josh Holtzman, EOS Implementer and Author; and Deb Newell, PhD-ABD, Founder at Real-Time Consulting Services. Forward-thinking operators sharing real-world wins: with practical perspectives from over 50 confirmed property management leaders, including Moses Kagan, Co-Founder and Partner at Adaptive Realty, Donna Smith, President of Real Estate Management at Enclave, JC Castillo, President and CEO at Velo Residential, and Tony Julianelle, CEO and Partner at Atlas Real Estate.



“Real estate is changing, and the operators pulling ahead aren’t waiting to see how it plays out. They’re already delivering a whole new level of performance for their residents, investors, teams, and communities,” said Lisa Horner, Chief Marketing Officer at AppFolio. “That’s RPM. It’s where our industry is headed and at FUTURE, you’ll learn it firsthand from operators who have transformed their businesses.”

Attendees at FUTURE 2026 can expect to:

Evolve Their Operating Model: Gain practical, step-by-step strategies to move beyond manual task execution and focus on the high-impact outcomes that drive long-term business value.

Gain practical, step-by-step strategies to move beyond manual task execution and focus on the high-impact outcomes that drive long-term business value. Experience Agentic AI in Action: Go hands-on with AppFolio Realm-X Performers in lab-style workshops and leave with AI agents already implemented in your business — independently handling complex workflows and freeing your team for strategic, relationship-driven growth.

Go hands-on with AppFolio Realm-X Performers in lab-style workshops and leave with AI agents already implemented in your business — independently handling complex workflows and freeing your team for strategic, relationship-driven growth. Unify Their Operational Stack: Discover how AppFolio's performance platform — extended through AppFolio Stack partners and agent-to-agent connectors, starting with Anthropic’s Claude — closes the Property Performance Gap, eliminates data silos, improves security and governance, and gives operators the clarity and control to act on what matters most.

Discover how AppFolio's performance platform — extended through AppFolio Stack partners and agent-to-agent connectors, starting with Anthropic’s Claude — closes the Property Performance Gap, eliminates data silos, improves security and governance, and gives operators the clarity and control to act on what matters most. Leave Ready to Perform: Walk away from expert-led implementation workshops — included with registration — with AppFolio already configured and ready to deliver outcomes from day one.

Now in its third year, the conference will also host the FUTUREist Awards, spotlighting trailblazing real estate professionals who are making a lasting difference through community impact, innovative leadership, and expanding access to housing. This year’s shortlisted honorees are:

Winners will be celebrated live during a special mainstage presentation.

To learn more about the agenda, view the full speaker lineup, or register for FUTURE 2026, visit futureconference.com .

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com .

For more information, please contact:

AppFolio

appfolio@missionnorth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2707a213-749a-4786-91bc-1c4bcf3da076