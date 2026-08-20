United States Mint Releases Best of the Mint 1804 Silver Dollar High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will release the Best of the Mint 1804 Silver Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set—the fourth numismatic gold coin and companion silver medal set celebrating the Mint’s special journey through history—on August 27, 2026, at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one set per household for 24 hours, beginning from the on-sale release date and time.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the Mint curated a list of 21 historic coins spanning our Nation’s history, from the Mint’s creation in 1792 into the 21st century. Following public input and expert recommendation, five Best of the Mint coins were selected for this special series: the 1916 Mercury Dime, the 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar, the 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar, the 1804 Silver Dollar, and the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin.

The Best of the Mint 1804 Silver Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set features a 24-karat one-ounce fine gold coin and a one-ounce medal made of 99.9% fine silver. Pricing for this product is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing range table for Best of the Mint 1 oz Gold Coin & 1 oz Silver Medal Set.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this set or view other Semiquincentennial Numismatic products.

1804 Silver Dollar 24K Gold Coin

The Best of the Mint 1804 Silver Dollar High Relief Gold Coin obverse (heads) depicts a draped bust of Liberty facing right, with long hair bound by a ribbon, flanked by 13 stars. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “1804.” To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, the coin features a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” The reverse (tails) features a heraldic design showing an eagle with raised wings, bearing a United States shield upon its breast and holding in its beak a scroll inscribed with “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The eagle carries 13 arrows in its right talon and an olive branch in its left under clouds and 13 stars. The inscription “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” encircles the coin. In keeping with the original design, the denomination “HUNDRED CENTS ONE DOLLAR OR UNIT” appears on the coin’s edge.

1804 Silver Dollar – Inspired Silver Medal

The Best of the Mint Silver Companion Medal to the 1804 Silver Dollar features a design that draws its inspiration from elements in the 1804 dollar’s design and the diplomatic mission to Asia for which the 1804-dated dollars were created. The flowing ribbon in Liberty’s hair on the 1804 Silver Dollar is reflected in the flowing ribbon-like hair on the obverse (heads) of the medal. Symbolic of the global journey the coins made in 1934, the clouds arcing above the eagle on the historic coin appear on the medal in the braid encircling Liberty’s head on the obverse and around the globe on the reverse (tails). Thirteen stars represent the original colonies that became the United States, and the Sun represents the aspirations of a hopeful nation. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “2026,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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