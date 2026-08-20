Compagnie de Financement Foncier: Availability of the Amendment to the 2025 URD

Paris, August 20, 2026
Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2025 Universal Registration Document including the 2026 half-yearly financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2025 Universal Registration Document including the 2026 half-yearly financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 20, 2026 under the number D.26-0100-A01.
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
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