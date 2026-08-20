Fortrade Adds SK Hynix Following Record $26.5 Billion Nasdaq Listing

London, UK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrade has added SK Hynix to its platform, giving clients the ability to trade the South Korean memory chipmaker as a share CFD following the company's Nasdaq debut, one of the largest foreign listings in US market history.

SK Hynix priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 each in July, raising approximately $26.5 billion in an offering reported to be oversubscribed by roughly seven times. The shares now trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker SKHY, giving the company a US listing alongside its existing shares on the Korea Exchange.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, said the addition reflects continued client interest in the artificial intelligence supply chain. "SK Hynix sits at the center of the infrastructure powering the AI buildout, and its listing on Nasdaq was one of the standout market events of the year. Adding it to our platform means clients can access that story directly, alongside the broader range of technology names we already offer."

A leading supplier in the AI memory market

SK Hynix holds a 56.4% share of the global market for high-bandwidth memory, the specialized chips used to power AI accelerators, according to the company's own regulatory filings. It is a primary memory supplier to Nvidia's AI hardware and has expanded that relationship through a multi-year technology partnership focused on next-generation memory for AI data centers. The company also holds a significant position in the broader DRAM and NAND flash memory markets, placing it among major global memory manufacturers.

Warburton added that instrument additions like this one are guided directly by where the client's interest is concentrated. "We closely follow where our clients’ interests are focused, and AI memory has been one of the most consistent areas of demand this year. Making SK Hynix available as a CFD means traders can respond to developments in that space as they happen, using the same platform they already use for the rest of their portfolio." Fortrade's trading platforms provide access to SK Hynix alongside the firm's existing range of technology and AI-related instruments. As with all leveraged products, trading share CFDs carries a high level of risk, and clients should ensure they understand that risk before opening a position.

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering access to over 500 instruments, including forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and metals, through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. The company operates through multiple regulated entities worldwide, including one authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Fortrade provides a Trading Academy covering webinars, courses, video tutorials, and market analysis resources. Client funds are held in accordance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which the company operates.