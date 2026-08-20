Canadian Franchise Association Signs Historic Agreement to Strengthen Franchise Sector Across North America

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA), the International Franchise Association (IFA) of the United States, and the Mexican Franchise Association (AMF) have signed the first Trilateral Cooperation Agreement between the three organizations, marking a historic step toward greater collaboration and growth across North America's franchise sector.

Signed on August 12 in Mexico City, the agreement establishes a permanent framework for collaboration focused on institutional strengthening, education and training, research, the exchange of best practices, information sharing, and internationalization.

Together, Canada, the United States, and Mexico represent one of the world's largest franchise ecosystems in the world, with more than one million franchised establishments, more than 6,600 franchise concepts, and more than nine million people employed by franchising.

Canada's franchise sector includes more than 1,100 franchise brands and employs approximately two million people. Projected to be worth nearly $150 billion by 2027, the franchise industry makes a significant contribution to entrepreneurship, employment, and economic growth across the country.

“This agreement represents an important milestone for franchising in Canada and across North America,” said Sherry McNeil, CFE, President & CEO of the Canadian Franchise Association. “While each of our markets has its own unique characteristics, we share many of the same opportunities and challenges. By working together, we can exchange knowledge, share best practices, and create stronger connections that will benefit franchise businesses, franchisees, and the broader franchise community across all three countries.”

“This historic agreement is a major milestone for IFA and the entire North American franchise community,” said Alan Catlett, IFA Senior Vice President of Programs & Operations, who was present in Mexico City for the occasion. “By joining forces to share best practices and accelerate brand expansion across borders, we are opening powerful new opportunities for the more than 6,000 brands across North America. This collaboration empowers business leaders with better insights and creates meaningful pathways to ownership and upward mobility for the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Among the agreement's key objectives is to facilitate greater collaboration and support for brands seeking to expand across the three markets through increased information sharing on regulations, intellectual property, cost structures, supply chains, consumers and market-entry strategies.

The agreement specifically calls for joint internationalization projects and the sharing of best practices, which will create opportunities for franchise organizations and businesses in Canada, the United States, and Mexico to better understand one another's markets and identify opportunities for growth.

“Canadian franchising has a strong history of innovation, professionalization, and expansion, and we are pleased to bring that experience to this trilateral partnership,” said McNeil. “At the same time, there is tremendous value in learning from the scale and experience of our U.S. colleagues and from the creativity, adaptability, and growing strength of the Mexican franchise sector. Together, we can help create a more connected and informed North American franchise ecosystem.”

“This agreement began with a very simple question: Why not work together? Today, that conversation becomes a historic milestone. Mexico, the United States, and Canada have different markets, but we have so much to learn from one another. We want this alliance to open doors and make it easier for our companies to learn about, understand, and enter each other’s markets,” said Betsy Eslava Altamirano, President of the Mexican Franchise Association (AMF).

The three Associations will also seek to exchange information that enables companies to better anticipate and adapt to changing market conditions, while leveraging advantages of the franchise model, including consolidated purchasing, volume negotiations, and opportunities to develop supplier networks.

“The signing of this agreement is just the beginning,” added McNeil. “The real measure of its success will be the opportunities we create for our members and the broader franchise community. Whether that means helping a Canadian brand better understand opportunities in Mexico, connecting an international brand with the Canadian market, or sharing knowledge that strengthens franchising across North America, there is tremendous potential in working together.”

The Trilateral Cooperation Agreement is an instrument between business associations and does not constitute an international treaty, create legal obligations for governments, or alter existing legislation.

With the signing held on August 12 in Mexico City, a permanent work agenda will now begin. The CFA, IFA and AMF expect the collaboration to contribute to continued growth and development of the franchise sector across North America, supporting entrepreneurship, investment, employment and economic opportunity in all three countries.

About the Canadian Franchise Association: The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of approximately 650 members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute almost $150 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: cfa.ca or FranchiseCanada.online.

Media Contact:

Athena Kalkanis

Senior Manager Marketing, Public Relations & Public Affairs

Canadian Franchise Association

akalkanis@cfa.ca

Akanksha Patil

Senior Account Manager

PUNCH Canada

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