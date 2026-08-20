Hulme Grammar Students Celebrate Outstanding GCSE Success, Following Exceptional A Level Results

Oldham, GREATER MANCHESTER, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hulme Grammar is celebrating once again, with GCSE results that place the school as one of the most prestigious academic schools in the North West.

Students receiving outstanding GCSE results at Hulme Grammar School, Oldham

This year, nearly a third of students secured Grades 9-8 and over 50% of grades 7-9. The National Average for this measure is 21% which demonstrates clearly the benefit of the Hulme Investment and the improved life-chances of those attending Hulme. These results are a testament to years of hard work by pupils and teachers, many of whom have been part of the Hulme family since Nursery and encompasses students on scholarships and bursaries from the most deprived neighbourhoods of the borough.

Most students exceeded their predictions, these students now enter Sixth Form exceptionally well prepared to take the next step – supported by tailored teaching, small class sizes, and unique work experience opportunities provided by the Hulme Alumni Network.

Stand-out achievements

Top achiever this year was Inaaya with 10 Grade 9’s, Jovin with 8 Grade 9’s and Sophia with 7 Grade 9’s. In addition, 10% of the Year Group achieved the highest grades, and thereby able to enter Hulme 6th Form with an Academic Scholarship.

These results follow last week’s A Level success, in which over 75% of Hulme students achieved A*–B grades, enabling the majority to secure their first-choice university or apprenticeship and provide access to the extensive alumni network.

Why students at Hulme achieve great results

Together, these achievements demonstrate the continuous pathway at Hulme Grammar, where pupils are nurtured from their very first years in school through to Sixth Form and beyond. Academic excellence, strong pastoral care, and a wealth of co-curricular opportunities ensure that Hulme pupils not only achieve impressive results, but also grow into confident, ambitious young adults ready for the world.

Principal Kirsten Pankhurst commented:

"These excellent GCSE results reflect the ambition, resilience and commitment of our students. Throughout their time at Hulme, they have embraced every opportunity, encouraged by talented teachers and a community that knows, supports and believes in them. Following our outstanding A Level results, today’s achievements provide further evidence of what young people can accomplish within Hulme’s distinctive combination of academic challenge, individual opportunity and pastoral care.”

Senior School Open Evening

We warmly invite families considering the next step in their child’s education to experience Hulme Grammar first-hand. Our Open Evening takes place on Friday 2nd October: 4:00pm - 7:00pm, where you can meet our students and staff, and see how Hulme could unlock your child’s potential.

For more information about entry to Hulme Grammar School, or to arrange a personal visit, please contact Amy Coulman on 0161 624 4497 or visit www.hulmegrammar.org

Hulme Grammar pupil Inaaya received 10 grade 9s

About Hulme Grammar School

Hulme Grammar School is an independent school in Oldham, Greater Manchester dedicated to academic excellence and social mobility. The Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation and Technology (BMIIT) is the school’s specialist STEAM hub, fostering partnerships between education and industry to equip students with the skills required for the future of work.

Press Inquiries

Marc Hornby

m.hornby [at] hulmegrammar.org

01616244497

https://hulmegrammar.org

Hulme Grammar School

Chamber Road

Oldham

OL8 4BX