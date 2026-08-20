NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Fold, Inc.

 | Source: Fold, Inc. Fold, Inc.

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Fold, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Kroger, One of the Largest American Retail and Supermarket Chains, Rolls Out Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™ Program Nationwide,” issued Aug. 19 over GlobeNewswire.


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Bitcoin Credit Card Kroger Bitcoin Gift Card Rewards Consumer Finance
GlobeNewswire

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