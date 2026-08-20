PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Fold, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Kroger, One of the Largest American Retail and Supermarket Chains, Rolls Out Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™ Program Nationwide,” issued Aug. 19 over GlobeNewswire.
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August 11, 2026 16:15 ET | Source: Fold, Inc.
Revenues: $6.1 millionEliminated $20 million of Secured DebtOver 2,000 Fold Credit Cards Currently in Early Access; up over 100% from last quarterPlanned Expansion into Asset-Based Revenue Streams ...Read More
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August 06, 2026 09:00 ET | Source: Fold, Inc.
PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save and spend...Read More