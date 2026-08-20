XYPN Expands Member Benefits Through New Partnership with CurrentClient

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYPN, the leading business support platform for fee-only financial planners, today announced a new partnership with CurrentClient, a modern phone platform designed specifically for financial advisors. Through the partnership, XYPN members will gain access to exclusive discounted pricing on CurrentClient's suite of communication tools, including compliant texting, business phone services, AI-powered call summaries, and team collaboration capabilities.

The partnership reflects XYPN's responsiveness to innovative opportunities for supporting its members' evolving needs. By adding CurrentClient to its growing ecosystem of member benefits, XYPN continues its commitment to helping advisors build stronger firms while maintaining flexibility in how they run their businesses.

"At XYPN, we continuously evaluate our member benefits based on advisor feedback and evolving technology," said Alan Moore, Chief Executive Officer of XYPN. "Our members have consistently asked for a modern communication solution that brings texting, calling, collaboration, and compliance together in one place. CurrentClient provides that functionality while integrating with important tools many advisors already use, making it a natural addition to our partner ecosystem."

CurrentClient helps advisors consolidate client communications through a single platform that combines compliant texting, phone calls, AI-generated call summaries, and CRM integrations. The solution integrates with key advisor technologies, including Wealthbox CRM and XY Archive for compliant message archiving.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the firms. CurrentClient was named "Best in Show" at the 2024 XYPN LIVE AdviceTech Competition, an honor awarded to innovative technology solutions that help advisors operate more effectively.

"CurrentClient's story is closely connected to the XYPN community," said Dustin Belliston, founder and CEO of CurrentClient. "We first introduced the platform at XYPN LIVE in 2024, and many of our earliest customers came from XYPN. Their feedback helped shape the product into what it is today. This partnership represents a meaningful milestone for our company because it allows us to deepen our relationship with a community that played an important role in our growth."

Belliston added that CurrentClient has grown to serve more than 1,000 financial services firms and advisors, all acquired directly through advisor adoption rather than enterprise distribution arrangements. The XYPN relationship represents the company's first large-scale enterprise rollout and a significant opportunity to expand access to modern communication technology across independent advisory firms.

CurrentClient is designed to support firms at every stage of development, from solo advisors seeking a compliant texting solution to growing firms that require shared phone systems, team collaboration, and centralized communication management.

About XYPN

XYPN is the leading support platform that makes it possible for fee-only financial planners to build the independent firm of their dreams with complete autonomy. XYPN helps members grow and scale through curated technology, collaborative community, ongoing advocacy and education, compliance and investment support, and back-office services. For more information, visit www.xyplanningnetwork.com.

About CurrentClient

CurrentClient is a modern communication platform built specifically for financial advisors, offering compliant texting, business phone services, AI-powered communication tools, CRM integrations, and team collaboration capabilities. Founded in 2022, the company helps advisory firms simplify communication, improve efficiency, and deliver a modern client experience.



