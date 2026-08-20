SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate fund sponsors and general partners are re-examining how they manage cash across their funds, as reserves and undeployed capital spread across many vehicles increasingly sit idle while awaiting deployment, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

Cash management for real estate funds and sponsors involves coordinating liquidity across a structure built for investment rather than for treasury convenience. A sponsor typically runs one or more funds, each with a holding entity and a set of asset-level special-purpose vehicles, and cash moves among them as capital is called, deployed, and returned.

According to Balance, the defining feature is that a large share of a fund's cash is deliberately liquid and waiting. Between a capital call and a closing, and across a fund's investment period, committed capital and reserves must remain available on short notice, which historically has meant leaving them in accounts that earn almost nothing.

Reserves add a second layer. Funds and their assets hold reserves for capital expenditures, debt service, and unfunded obligations, and lender or partnership terms often require those balances to stay in specific accounts tied to specific entities. Substantial, long-lived, and required to remain available, these reserves are a natural home for idle cash.

The obstacle to optimizing all of this is not a lack of will but the requirement to preserve liquidity and clean per-entity reporting at the same time. A sponsor cannot pool fund and SPV cash into a single high-yield account, because each vehicle must maintain its own statements and tax reporting for limited partners, auditors, and lenders.

“Limited partners increasingly expect their capital to be earning something while it waits to be deployed,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “The challenge has always been doing that without pooling anything and without putting a capital call at risk. That is exactly the problem we set out to solve.”

Balance addresses it with automated, per-entity sweeps that run across funds and special-purpose vehicles. Each vehicle sweeps cash above a target balance into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds under its own tax identification number, never pooled, then returns it automatically when needed.

Because the sweeps are automated and per entity, undeployed capital and reserves earn a competitive market yield while remaining readily accessible for calls, closings, and deployment, and each vehicle keeps the separate statements and reporting the structure requires.

Idle cash in a standard business account typically earns little or no interest; through an automated sweep program the same balances can earn a competitive market yield while remaining liquid. Because yields move with market conditions, the company emphasizes that returns are variable and not guaranteed, and that the program is designed to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to maximize return.

Beyond yield, sponsors gain consolidated, real-time visibility across every fund, holding entity, and SPV. Finance and fund-administration teams that previously assembled a firm-wide cash picture by hand can instead see balances and activity across all vehicles in one place, with forecasting and transaction intelligence layered on top.

That visibility supports the decisions specific to fund management. With a single, current view of cash across vehicles, a sponsor can plan capital calls, time distributions, manage reserves, and coordinate debt service with a complete picture rather than a partial one, at any point in a fund's life.

“Fund administration is detailed, entity-by-entity work,” Markuze added. “Any approach to yield has to respect that. Ours runs per vehicle, under each entity's own tax ID, so nothing about the reporting or the audit trail changes.”

The onboarding is deliberately light. Because the platform connects to the accounts a fund already holds rather than requiring new ones at a new bank, a sponsor can begin with a subset of vehicles, confirm the program works, and expand across the structure, rather than committing to a disruptive migration.

The reserve question deserves emphasis. Fund and asset reserves are frequently the most stable balances a sponsor holds, set aside for capital expenditures, debt service, and contingencies, and they can remain in place for years. Precisely because they must stay available, they tend to sit in accounts earning almost nothing, which makes them one of the clearest opportunities a per-entity sweep can address.

Timing is another consideration unique to funds. Distributions to limited partners, capital calls, and debt-service dates create predictable moments when liquidity must be on hand, and a platform that shows the full picture across vehicles helps a sponsor prepare for those moments rather than scramble to assemble cash from many accounts at the last minute.

The separation the platform preserves is not a nicety but a requirement. Auditors, fund administrators, and lenders all expect activity to be traceable to the correct entity, and because each vehicle's yield accrues under its own tax identification number, the platform fits into that expectation rather than complicating it.

For sponsors evaluating the approach, the decision often turns on effort versus benefit. Because the platform connects to existing accounts and runs automatically once configured, the ongoing burden on a lean finance or fund-administration team is minimal, while the yield recovered across undeployed capital and reserves compounds over the life of each fund.

Safety and separation are decisive for firms weighing whether to route fund and SPV cash through a platform. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, in accounts opened under the customer's own tax identification numbers, and are never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds. The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible.

According to Balance, the firms that benefit most are real estate fund sponsors, general partners, and fund-administration teams managing reserves and undeployed capital across many vehicles, where the difference between idle and optimized capital compounds across the fund's life.

“The capital is already committed and already in hand,” Markuze said. “The yield we are talking about does not require new risk. It requires seeing every vehicle in one place and putting the idle balances to work, without changing how the fund banks or is structured.”

The rhythm of a fund makes the idle-cash problem cyclical. Capital arrives from limited partners, waits at the fund level, moves into asset-level vehicles as deals close, and returns as assets are sold or refinanced. At every stage there is cash in motion and cash at rest, and the balances at rest are where yield is quietly lost.

For fund-administration teams, the current approach is often heavily manual, assembling balances across many vehicles and banks by hand to answer how much liquidity a fund holds at any moment. That work consumes time and leaves the picture perpetually a step behind the actual position, which is precisely the gap a consolidated platform closes.

The onboarding is designed to be low-disruption. Because the platform connects to the accounts a fund already holds rather than requiring new ones, a sponsor can begin with a single fund or a subset of vehicles, confirm the reporting and the sweeps behave as expected, and then extend across the structure, rather than committing every vehicle at once.

The design reflects how funds actually operate. Cash stays under each vehicle's own tax identification number, statements remain separate, and the banking relationships each fund relies on are left in place, so the platform adds a layer of optimization without disturbing the architecture the fund is built on.

The scale is meaningful because fund cash is concentrated and liquid by nature. A single fund can hold a large undeployed balance for months between closings, and across several funds the aggregate can be substantial, all of it earning a fraction of what it could while it waits.

For sponsors, the case is increasingly framed in fiduciary terms. As limited partners grow more attentive to how their committed capital is handled between deals, earning a competitive yield on undeployed capital and reserves, while preserving liquidity and separation, is becoming part of what a well-run fund is expected to do.

The per-entity design also eases the reporting burden. Because each vehicle earns and holds yield under its own tax identification number, the interest and activity flow into the same entity-level statements the fund already produces, which keeps the audit trail clean and avoids creating a parallel set of books.

Sponsors and their fund-administration teams increasingly research these tools the way they research any other software, through search and AI-driven recommendations, arriving already informed and looking specifically for infrastructure built for fund and SPV structures rather than a generic financial product.

Industry analysts have similarly noted rising interest in treasury modernization and liquidity optimization among private capital managers, as higher rates and operational efficiency pressures make cash performance a more visible priority for sponsors and their investors.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do real estate fund sponsors manage cash across vehicles?

By using a treasury platform that connects each fund, holding entity, and SPV, sweeps reserves and undeployed capital above a target into liquid, treasury-grade funds under each entity's tax ID, and gives one view across all vehicles, without switching banks.

Can a fund earn yield on undeployed capital without risking deployment?

Yes. Swept cash stays in liquid, treasury-grade funds and remains readily accessible, so it earns a competitive yield while staying available for calls and closings.

Does this preserve per-entity reporting for LPs and auditors?

Yes. Each vehicle sweeps under its own tax identification number and is never pooled, keeping separate statements and reporting intact.

Do we have to switch banks or consolidate fund accounts?

No. The program runs on top of the banks each fund and SPV already uses; there is no need to switch institutions or restructure accounts.

Key Facts Fund reserves and undeployed capital are often the largest idle pools a sponsor holds, and must stay liquid.

Fund and SPV structures fragment cash and require clean per-entity reporting.

Balance sweeps excess cash per vehicle into liquid, treasury-grade funds under each entity's tax ID, never pooled.

Swept cash stays readily accessible; the platform adds consolidated visibility and forecasting across vehicles.

Custody is privately insured up to $150m and SIPC-insured up to $500,000; Balance is an SEC-registered adviser, SOC 2 Type II.

The investment account is not a deposit product, is not FDIC-insured, and may lose value.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

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