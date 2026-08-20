New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neurodiagnostics Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of ~7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The neurodiagnostics market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, coupled with continuous advancements in neuroimaging, electrophysiology, and biomarker-based diagnostic technologies, is accelerating market expansion. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into diagnostic workflows is further improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, growing healthcare investments, expanding awareness of neurological health, and improved access to advanced diagnostic services are expected to support sustained market growth over the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Neurodiagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading neurodiagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, neurodiagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key neurodiagnostics companies in the market.

Neurodiagnostics Market Summary

2025 Neurodiagnostics Market Size: USD 9.9 Billion

USD 9.9 Billion 2034 Projected Neurodiagnostics Market Size: USD 18.5 Billion

USD 18.5 Billion Neurodiagnostics Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

7% Largest Neurodiagnostics Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Systems Category

Systems Category Key Companies in the Neurodiagnostics Market: Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cadwell Industries, Compumedics Limited, EB Neuro S.p.A., Micromed S.p.A., Neurosoft, Deymed Diagnostic, Ambu A/S, Brain Products GmbH, Electrical Geodesics Inc. (EGI), NCC Medical Co., NeuroWave Systems, Neuroelectrics, Persyst Development Corporation, OpenBCI, Emotiv, NeuroSky, Advanced Brain Monitoring, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Neurodiagnostics Market

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: The growing incidence of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and brain tumors is significantly driving demand for neurodiagnostic technologies. Early and accurate diagnosis is becoming increasingly important for improving patient outcomes and treatment planning.

The growing incidence of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and brain tumors is significantly driving demand for neurodiagnostic technologies. Early and accurate diagnosis is becoming increasingly important for improving patient outcomes and treatment planning. Growing Aging Population: The expanding geriatric population is more susceptible to age-related neurological disorders, creating sustained demand for diagnostic procedures. As life expectancy increases globally, healthcare systems are investing more in advanced neurodiagnostic solutions to address the rising disease burden.

The expanding geriatric population is more susceptible to age-related neurological disorders, creating sustained demand for diagnostic procedures. As life expectancy increases globally, healthcare systems are investing more in advanced neurodiagnostic solutions to address the rising disease burden. Advancements in Neurodiagnostic Technologies: Continuous innovations in electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and molecular imaging have improved diagnostic precision. The integration of AI, machine learning, and cloud-based analytics is further enhancing workflow efficiency and clinical decision-making.

Continuous innovations in electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and molecular imaging have improved diagnostic precision. The integration of AI, machine learning, and cloud-based analytics is further enhancing workflow efficiency and clinical decision-making. Rising Demand for Early Disease Detection: Healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing early diagnosis to enable timely intervention and slow disease progression. This trend is boosting the adoption of advanced neurodiagnostic tools capable of detecting neurological abnormalities at earlier stages.

Healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing early diagnosis to enable timely intervention and slow disease progression. This trend is boosting the adoption of advanced neurodiagnostic tools capable of detecting neurological abnormalities at earlier stages. Expansion of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Diagnostics: The development of non-invasive neurodiagnostic techniques has improved patient comfort while reducing procedural risks. These technologies are gaining widespread acceptance in hospitals and diagnostic centers due to their safety, convenience, and diagnostic accuracy.

The development of non-invasive neurodiagnostic techniques has improved patient comfort while reducing procedural risks. These technologies are gaining widespread acceptance in hospitals and diagnostic centers due to their safety, convenience, and diagnostic accuracy. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development: Governments and private healthcare organizations are investing heavily in modernizing healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced diagnostic equipment. These investments are accelerating the adoption of sophisticated neurodiagnostic systems across developed and emerging markets.

Governments and private healthcare organizations are investing heavily in modernizing healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced diagnostic equipment. These investments are accelerating the adoption of sophisticated neurodiagnostic systems across developed and emerging markets. Growing Research in Neuroscience and Precision Medicine: Increased funding for neuroscience research and personalized medicine is driving the development of novel diagnostic biomarkers and imaging technologies. These advancements support more accurate disease characterization and individualized treatment strategies.

Increased funding for neuroscience research and personalized medicine is driving the development of novel diagnostic biomarkers and imaging technologies. These advancements support more accurate disease characterization and individualized treatment strategies. Rising Awareness of Neurological Health: Public health campaigns, patient advocacy groups, and educational initiatives are improving awareness about neurological diseases and the importance of early diagnosis. This has led to greater screening rates and increased utilization of neurodiagnostic services.

Public health campaigns, patient advocacy groups, and educational initiatives are improving awareness about neurological diseases and the importance of early diagnosis. This has led to greater screening rates and increased utilization of neurodiagnostic services. Increasing Adoption in Outpatient and Ambulatory Settings: Portable and compact neurodiagnostic devices are enabling diagnostic testing beyond traditional hospital environments. The growing use of ambulatory diagnostic centers and home-based monitoring solutions is expanding market accessibility and improving patient convenience.

Portable and compact neurodiagnostic devices are enabling diagnostic testing beyond traditional hospital environments. The growing use of ambulatory diagnostic centers and home-based monitoring solutions is expanding market accessibility and improving patient convenience. Supportive Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches: Regulatory agencies are approving innovative neurodiagnostic devices and software at an increasing pace, while manufacturers continue introducing technologically advanced products. These developments are expanding the range of available diagnostic solutions and fostering market growth.

Regulatory agencies are approving innovative neurodiagnostic devices and software at an increasing pace, while manufacturers continue introducing technologically advanced products. These developments are expanding the range of available diagnostic solutions and fostering market growth. Growing Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health: AI-powered image analysis, automated signal interpretation, and predictive analytics are improving diagnostic speed and accuracy while reducing clinician workload. Digital health integration is also enabling remote monitoring and tele-neurology services, further supporting market expansion.

AI-powered image analysis, automated signal interpretation, and predictive analytics are improving diagnostic speed and accuracy while reducing clinician workload. Digital health integration is also enabling remote monitoring and tele-neurology services, further supporting market expansion. Increasing Burden of Traumatic Brain Injuries and Stroke: Rising cases of traumatic brain injuries resulting from road accidents, sports injuries, and falls, along with the growing global burden of stroke, are increasing the need for rapid and accurate neurodiagnostic evaluations. This trend continues to drive demand for advanced imaging and neurophysiological diagnostic technologies.





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Regional Neurodiagnostics Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the global neurodiagnostics market, accounting for approximately 39% in 2025.

The region's leadership is supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced neurodiagnostic technologies, and the strong presence of key market participants, including Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Medtronic plc.

A growing burden of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease continues to fuel demand for neurodiagnostic testing.

Moreover, rising awareness of sleep-related disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and sustained investments in research and innovation are expected to further strengthen the region's market position.

The North American neurodiagnostics market is also benefiting from the growing demand for sleep disorder diagnostics, an increasing number of neurosurgical procedures, and ongoing technological innovations in neurodiagnostic equipment.

The expanding prevalence of sleep disorders, particularly sleep apnea, has accelerated the adoption of polysomnography (PSG) systems and EEG-based sleep monitoring solutions, with growing preference for home-based and wearable diagnostic devices.

In addition, the rising volume of neurosurgical and spinal interventions is driving greater utilization of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) systems, which incorporate EEG, EMG, and evoked potential technologies to enhance surgical accuracy and improve patient outcomes.

Continued advancements in portable, AI-enabled, and integrated neurodiagnostic platforms are further supporting market expansion across both hospital and home-care settings.

Europe

The European neurodiagnostics market is experiencing steady growth, supported by the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, a rapidly aging population, and rising investments in cutting-edge diagnostic technologies.

Major markets, including Germany, the UK, and France, are reporting a higher prevalence of neurological conditions such as dementia, epilepsy, and stroke, driving greater demand for diagnostic modalities including electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and advanced neuroimaging techniques.

The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, supportive government policies, and growing investments in neuroscience research are further fostering the adoption of next-generation neurodiagnostic solutions.

Moreover, the incorporation of digital innovations, such as artificial intelligence-powered EEG interpretation and portable neurodiagnostic devices, is enhancing diagnostic efficiency and expanding market opportunities.

Ongoing technological advancements and strategic developments continue to reinforce the positive growth outlook for the European neurodiagnostics market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a key engine of growth in the neurodiagnostics market, supported by its expanding elderly population, increasing incidence of neurological disorders including epilepsy, stroke, and Parkinson’s disease, and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure across major economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Higher healthcare spending, broader availability of diagnostic facilities, and growing awareness regarding the importance of early neurological disease detection are driving the demand for neurodiagnostic technologies, including EEG, EMG, and sleep diagnostic systems.

At the same time, the increasing adoption of portable, affordable, and technologically advanced diagnostic devices is improving accessibility to neurodiagnostic services across both metropolitan and emerging regions.

Favorable government initiatives to enhance healthcare delivery, coupled with expanding investments from domestic and international market participants, are further supporting regional market expansion.

As a result, APAC is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market for neurodiagnostics over the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the neurodiagnostics market, get a snapshot of the Neurodiagnostics Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Neurodiagnostics Market

In April 2026, the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Zeto Inc. for its “Zeto New Wave” EEG system, designed for outpatient and home-based use with cloud connectivity and integrated multi-signal monitoring capabilities, improving accessibility and workflow efficiency.

the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Zeto Inc. for its “Zeto New Wave” EEG system, designed for outpatient and home-based use with cloud connectivity and integrated multi-signal monitoring capabilities, improving accessibility and workflow efficiency. In January 2026, Empatica received FDA clearance for its EmbraceMini wearable device designed for sleep monitoring and actigraphy-based assessment, enabling remote and continuous sleep diagnostics.

received FDA clearance for its EmbraceMini wearable device designed for sleep monitoring and actigraphy-based assessment, enabling remote and continuous sleep diagnostics. In October 2025, Natus Medical Incorporated acquired Norway-based Holberg EEG to integrate AI-driven EEG interpretation technology into its portfolio, strengthening its presence in the European market and enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

acquired Norway-based Holberg EEG to integrate AI-driven EEG interpretation technology into its portfolio, strengthening its presence in the European market and enhancing diagnostic accuracy. In June 2025, the company enhanced its digital health platform with advanced physiological monitoring capabilities, supporting sleep and neurological data integration.

the company enhanced its digital health platform with advanced physiological monitoring capabilities, supporting sleep and neurological data integration. In April 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Siemens Healthineers’ Magnetom Prisma Fit MRI system, which offers advanced neuroimaging capabilities and expands access to high-performance brain diagnostics.

What is Neurodiagnostics?

Neurodiagnostics refers to the collection of diagnostic techniques and technologies used to evaluate the structure, function, and health of the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. These tools play a crucial role in the early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and management of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, neuropathies, and traumatic brain injuries. Neurodiagnostic procedures include electrophysiological tests such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), nerve conduction studies (NCS), and evoked potentials (EP), as well as advanced neuroimaging modalities like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). With continuous advancements in imaging technology, artificial intelligence, and portable diagnostic systems, neurodiagnostics is becoming increasingly accurate, accessible, and essential for enabling timely clinical decision-making and improving patient outcomes.

Neurodiagnostics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Neurodiagnostics Market CAGR ~7% Neurodiagnostics Market Size by 2034 USD 18.5 Billion Key Neurodiagnostics Companies Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cadwell Industries, Compumedics Limited, EB Neuro S.p.A., Micromed S.p.A., Neurosoft, Deymed Diagnostic, Ambu A/S, Brain Products GmbH, Electrical Geodesics Inc. (EGI), NCC Medical Co., NeuroWave Systems, Neuroelectrics, Persyst Development Corporation, OpenBCI, Emotiv, NeuroSky, Advanced Brain Monitoring, and others

Neurodiagnostics Market Assessment

Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Systems {Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems, Electromyography (EMG) Systems, Nerve Conduction Studies (NCS) Systems, Polysomnography Systems, and Others}, Accessories and Consumables, and Software Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Technology: Neuroimaging Technology, In-Vitro Diagnostic, and Neuroinformatics Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Application: Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, Sleep Disorders, Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Parkinson’s, Dementia and Alzheimer’s, and Others Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals & Neurology Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the neurodiagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Neurodiagnostics Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Neurodiagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Neurodiagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Neurodiagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Neurodiagnostics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Neurodiagnostics Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Neurodiagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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