Edge Marketing and Plat4orm Introduce Proprietary AI Narrative Engine to Help Clients Lead Emerging Market Conversations

MINNEAPOLIS and SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing and Plat4orm today announced the implementation of their proprietary AI-powered Narrative Engine to help communications teams identify emerging market conversations and develop authoritative client narratives before those conversations become crowded.

Unlike traditional monitoring tools that primarily report what has already happened, the Narrative Engine analyzes market signals, competitive activity, media conversations, client intelligence and emerging trends to identify where a conversation may be headed next. It then helps account teams identify opportunities a client is credibly positioned to own and develop the strategic narratives needed to lead them.

The technology is now being integrated into Edge and Plat4orm’s client work across legal technology, accounting, insurance, cybersecurity and other complex and regulated markets. The Narrative Engine does not replace the expertise of strategic communications professionals. Instead, it provides an additional intelligence layer that helps them identify meaningful trends faster and deepens the evidence and foresight behind their recommendations.

“We don’t need another AI tool producing more content for the sake of content. There is already enough AI slop flooding the market,” says Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing. “Our teams need to know where the conversation is going, where there is credible white space and whether they have the authority to lead in this area. The Narrative Engine gives our teams that predictive insight, and then our people provide the judgment, creativity and market expertise to turn it into something worth saying.”

The Narrative Engine brings together client intelligence, market research, media signals, competitive activity and emerging trends to help teams:

Identify emerging market narratives and their velocity before they become widely established.

Identify emerging topics and opportunities a client has the credibility and expertise to own.

Evaluate opportunities against a client’s positioning, audiences, expertise and business priorities.

Develop evidence-backed strategic narratives that inform thought leadership, earned media and other authority-building programs.

Measure narrative performance over time and use those signals to continuously strengthen strategy.



“The real opportunity is to identify the right conversation before everyone else piles into it,” says Valerie Chan, founder of Plat4orm. “When you can see an emerging narrative early, understand where the market is headed and connect it to genuine client expertise, communications become a much more predictive and strategic business function.”

The Narrative Engine was conceived and codeveloped by Edge Marketing and Plat4orm, combining AI-powered research and analysis with the firms’ proprietary methodologies and collective communications and marketing expertise.

The introduction of the Narrative Engine builds on the strategic partnership Edge Marketing and Plat4orm announced in June 2026 to help organizations adapt to changing buyer research and discovery behaviors. The partnership brings together Edge and Plat4orm’s complementary expertise across public relations, media relations, market positioning, thought leadership, digital visibility and demand generation to develop new approaches for helping organizations build authority and accelerate growth. The Narrative Engine is one of several capabilities the firms are developing together as part of that broader strategy.

As AI increasingly influences how buyers research companies, evaluate expertise and identify potential providers, establishing genuine authority around the topics that matter to an organization’s market is becoming an important differentiator. Edge and Plat4orm are using the Narrative Engine to help clients find those opportunities earlier and develop the narratives needed to lead them.

“Authority isn’t something a company can manufacture overnight,” Juers explains. “It is built over time through the ideas you advance, the expertise you demonstrate, the third parties that validate you and the consistency with which you show up around the issues that matter to your market. Our goal with the Narrative Engine is to help our clients make those decisions with greater intelligence and foresight.”

The Narrative Engine is currently being implemented across Edge and Plat4orm client programs. The firms will be attending upcoming conferences to discuss how they are applying AI-powered narrative intelligence to strategic communications and authority-building programs.

About Edge Marketing

Founded in 1997, Edge Marketing is a strategic communications and marketing agency serving organizations across legal, accounting, technology and other regulated and high-stakes industries. The firm helps clients strengthen market visibility, authority and business growth through integrated public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing and strategic advisory services.

About Plat4orm

Plat4orm is a strategic communications and advisory firm specializing in legal technology, cybersecurity, AI and regulated industries. The firm advises organizations on market positioning, strategic communications, thought leadership, media relations and go-to-market strategy to help complex technology and service providers build trust, visibility and long-term market credibility.

Media Contacts:

Vicki LaBrosse

Managing Director

Edge Marketing

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Jessi Adler

Managing Director

Plat4orm

jessi@plat4orm.com