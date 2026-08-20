Morgan Li Names Mike Cogan Chief Financial Officer as Company Positions for Continued Growth

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan Li , a leading manufacturer of custom retail fixtures, branded environments, graphics and commercial furnishings, today announced the appointment of Mike Cogan as Chief Financial Officer. Cogan, who has served as Interim CFO, will permanently lead the company's finance organization as Morgan Li continues to scale its business and invest in its long-term growth.

Cogan brings more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience across public companies and growing organizations, including direct involvement in three initial public offerings and more than $200 million in capital raises. At Morgan Li, he will oversee the company's financial strategy and operations, with a focus on strengthening financial planning, supporting strategic investment and building the infrastructure needed to scale the business.

“Mike showed us very quickly that he is the right person to lead our finance organization,” said Andy Rosenband, CEO of Morgan Li. “He asks the right questions, stays steady when the stakes are high and understands how financial decisions connect to the bigger picture of the business. As Morgan Li continues to grow, Mike brings the experience and perspective we need to help us make smart decisions about where we invest and how we scale.”

Most recently, Cogan rebuilt the accounting and financial planning and analysis organization at Beary Landscaping. He previously spent nearly a decade as CFO of Arroweye Solutions, where he also served as Interim CEO and helped guide the company through its sale to CPI Card Group in May 2025. Throughout his career, Cogan has built and scaled finance teams while working closely with executive leadership to connect financial strategy with business operations.

“What stood out to me right away about Morgan Li was the people and the strength of the business they’ve built,” said Cogan. “Since stepping in as Interim CFO, I’ve had the chance to really get to know the company, our customers and where we want to go next. There’s a lot of opportunity ahead, and I’m excited to be part of the team and help make sure we’re making the right investments to support that growth.”

Cogan's appointment comes as Morgan Li continues to expand its capabilities serving national brands across retail, hospitality, healthcare and commercial environments. The company operates 700,000 square feet of manufacturing space across its facilities, bringing together custom fixture, furniture, graphics and branded-environment capabilities.

About Morgan Li

Founded more than 80 years ago, Morgan Li is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer of custom retail fixtures, commercial furniture, store displays, graphics and branded environments. Headquartered in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the company employs more than 230 people and operates from a 240,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Morgan Li serves national retailers, hospitality brands, healthcare organizations and commercial enterprises across the United States. For more information, visit morganli.com .

Media Contact:

Parker Rhodes

morganli@spoolmarketing.com

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