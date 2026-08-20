Denver Shared Bike and Scooter Ridership Tops 1.3 Million Trips in May and June, Up 12% Year Over Year

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Images

Today, Veo is sharing data from its first two months of operations in Denver, providing an early look at the city’s Shared Bike and Scooter Program following the transition to Veo as the city’s exclusive operator on May 1.

The data sheds new light on how Denver’s micromobility program, managed by Denver's Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI), is performing and the role it plays in the city’s broader transportation network. As the first operator to release robust data on the city’s micromobility program performance, Veo is proud to share these insights and establish a foundation for continued progress toward shared goals.

May and June Highlights

Denver riders took 1.34 million trips , up 12% year over year and more than 142,000 trips compared with the same period in 2025.

, up 12% year over year and more than 142,000 trips compared with the same period in 2025. More than 145,000 people rode with Veo , with the fleet averaging 3.8 rides per vehicle per day.

, with the fleet averaging 3.8 rides per vehicle per day. Seated vehicles accounted for 75% of trips , reflecting strong demand for vehicle types designed to increase access for riders of diverse ages and abilities.

reflecting strong demand for vehicle types designed to increase access for riders of diverse ages and abilities. Veo Access riders accounted for 42% of all trips , with more than 8,500 enrolled riders completing over 567,000 rides.

, with more than 8,500 enrolled riders completing over 567,000 rides. Denver became the first city to pilot Veo’s Rover trike, which logged 7,000+ trips between July 28 and August 18.

Denver riders completed 1,341,945 shared bike and scooter trips during the two-month period, compared with 1,199,800 trips in May and June 2025 — an increase of more than 142,000 trips. This 12% increase in ridership is an early sign that Denverites are increasingly embracing shared scooters and bikes under the City’s new program.

“Denver is setting the standard for what the future of micromobility should look like,” said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. “Together, we’ve built a program that combines a diverse vehicle fleet with a strong access program to make shared scooters and bikes work for more people. We’re proud of what we’ve built with the City and are excited to keep expanding who can benefit from micromobility as more Denverites choose shared scooters and bikes for everyday trips.”

Seated vehicles account for three out of four trips

Denver’s new shared bike and scooter program introduced a more diverse fleet of vehicle types to give residents more options based on their needs and the trips they are taking. Seated vehicles make up the majority of Denver’s fleet, expanding options for riders who prefer to sit or want a more stable ride. Approximately 75% of trips in May and June were taken on seated scooters and e-bikes.

Denver also recently became the first city to deploy and pilot Veo’s new shared electric trike, Rover. The self-balancing vehicle was designed to provide greater stability and expand access for riders of diverse ages and abilities. Since launching downtown on July 28, Rovers have been used for more than 7,000 trips. Rover’s large cargo basket supports trips such as grocery runs, errands, and carrying luggage to Union Station.

Fifty Rovers are currently available, with operations limited to the downtown area. Service is expected to expand to additional areas in the coming months.

Veo and DOTIwill continue evaluating how different vehicle types are used as it works to make shared bikes and scooters accessible to more Denver residents and visitors.

Veo Access rides account for 42% of trips

Participation in Denver’s income-based affordability program, Veo Access, continues to grow. More than 8,500 riders are enrolled, and Veo Access riders completed more than 567,000 rides – 42% of all trips – in May and June. Eligible Denver residents enrolled in Veo Access receive 60 free minutes of riding each day, followed by a discounted per-minute rate with no unlock fee. Denver residents who want to learn more about Veo Access can visit veoride.com/denver .

Technology and enforcement to deter sidewalk riding

DOTI and Veo are working together to reduce sidewalk riding through a combination of technology, education, and enforcement.

Since July 1, Veo has used GPS-based sidewalk detection paired with real-time verbal warnings to alert riders when sidewalk riding is detected. Veo is currently working with DOTI to supplement this technology with on-vehicle LiDAR to further improve detection accuracy.

Beginning in August, riders detected riding on sidewalks will begin receiving direct educational warnings, with additional enforcement measures available for repeat violations as the program expands.

By the end of summer, Veo will coordinate with DOTI to introduce automated speed reductions when sidewalk riding is detected in identified hotspots, with continued expansion of the technology throughout the year.

More parking corrals to keep sidewalks clear

Veo and DOTI are working to keep sidewalks clear while giving riders more designated places to park. More than 280 virtual and discount parking corrals have been active since launch and are identified as recommended parking locations in the Veo app.

Veo and DOTI are also working with communities to add more than 150 parking corrals across Denver. This includes installing mandatory corrals in the Union Station neighborhood by December 31, 2026, and in the Civic Center and Five Points neighborhoods by July 1, 2027.

Riders who park improperly may receive warnings, fines or other account actions based on the frequency and severity of violations. Through July 31, Veo issued 1,836 warnings for rider violations including improper parking.

Residents can report improperly parked vehicles through the Veo app or by contacting Veo Customer Support at hello@veoride.com.

What’s next

Veo and DOTI will continue building on these early results, using rider data, community feedback, and local insights to guide program improvements. Over the next three months, priorities will include expanding sidewalk-riding detection and refining geofencing in priority areas, improving parking infrastructure, strengthening rider education and outreach, and conducting outreach in Denver’s Equity Areas.

Together, these efforts will support a safer, more reliable, and more orderly shared bike and scooter program for Denver.

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