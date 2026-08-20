Central Ohio Transit Authority Partners with Ohio State to Integrate Bus Access on University App

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ohio State University and the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) are making it even easier for Buckeyes to ride COTA. Starting today, eligible Ohio State students, along with faculty and staff who enroll in the COTA bus pass payroll deduction program, will now scan a digital pass directly in the Ohio State app to board COTA buses rather than a Buck ID. The transition to the Ohio State app from the BuckID card brings transit into an app already central to campus life.

"At COTA, our goal is to make transit as simple as possible, and this collaboration with Ohio State is exactly how we do that for our Buckeye customers,” said COTA Chief Innovation & Technology Officer Sophia Mohr. “Now boarding a COTA bus is as easy as opening an app they use every day. That kind of frictionless access is how we make transit the obvious choice for getting to class, to work and everything this city has to offer."

Eligible Ohio State students, faculty and staff will continue to have unlimited access to COTA buses, providing reliable access to destinations across Central Ohio, including Downtown Columbus, the Short North, the Arena District, Easton Town Center and more.

The transition from the BuckID card to the Ohio State app follows the successful Spring 2026 pilot where 230 Ohio State students, faculty and staff tested the system for functionality, usability and readiness. During the fall transition period, BuckID will also remain active for COTA boarding, giving riders time to familiarize themselves with the new system. Beginning January 6, 2027, swiping a BuckID will no longer be a valid way to ride COTA.

“Students already manage so much of their university experience from their phones,” said Lynne Sanbe, associate vice president and chief applications officer for the Office of Technology and Digital Innovation at Ohio State. “By integrating COTA access into the Ohio State app, we’re creating a more convenient, connected experience that makes it easier for Buckeyes to navigate campus and the broader community.”

For eligible Ohio State students, faculty and staff, no additional setup is required. COTA access is already integrated within the Ohio State app. Riders can open the app, navigate to “For You >>COTA Ticket,” and scan their digital pass when boarding.

COTA access in the Ohio State app will be demonstrated by COTA travel trainers during the annual Buck-i-Frenzy, Monday, August 24, from noon to 3:30 p.m. outside of the Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) on Ohio State's Columbus campus.

More information on using COTA with the Ohio State app is available at COTA.com/osu.

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