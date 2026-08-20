National Fantasy Football Draft Day Adds Austin Ekeler, Earl Thomas and Jeff Garcia, Expands Sponsor Lineup Ahead of Las Vegas Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draft Nation today announced that NFL running back Austin Ekeler, Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia have joined the expanding lineup for National Fantasy Football Draft Day, the inaugural three-day destination experience bringing fantasy football fans, leagues and some of the biggest names in sports together Aug. 20-22 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Ekeler established himself as one of the NFL’s most productive dual-threat running backs, recording more than 9,000 yards from scrimmage and 73 total touchdowns during his career. Thomas, a Super Bowl XLVIII champion, seven-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, established himself as one of the league’s premier safeties during his career. Garcia earned four Pro Bowl selections during his NFL career and led teams to the playoffs as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MIKE’S HARDER® has also joined National Fantasy Football Draft Day as the event’s title sponsor. As part of the partnership, the brand will put its stamp on two of the weekend’s signature events: the Fantasy Splash Draft on Friday at Stadium Swim and the inaugural Fantasy Foot-BALL awards gala on Saturday. The gala will welcome guests on a yellow carpet, bringing the brand’s signature color to one of the weekend’s marquee celebrations. One attendee will also be the recipient of MIKE’S “Real Character” Award during the gala, recognizing whoever represents the energy, enthusiasm and spirit of the entire weekend.

Ekeler, Thomas and Garcia will be in attendance as special guests for National Fantasy Football Draft Day. The event’s previously announced lineup includes 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, 2008 World Series champion Jayson Werth, longtime sports broadcaster Michele Beadle, actors James Roday Rodriguez and Thomas Everett Scott, and radio personality Richard Christy.

“When we started building National Fantasy Football Draft Day, our goal was to create a must-attend experience for everyone who loves fantasy football,” said Bill Enright, co-founder of Draft Nation and former managing editor of Sports Illustrated's Sports Betting and Fantasy division. “Having MIKE’S HARDER® join us as title sponsor, along with Austin Ekeler, Earl Thomas and Jeff Garcia and the incredible group of athletes, entertainers and personalities already committed to the weekend, is helping us bring that vision to life. Fans can draft with their leagues, meet some of the biggest names in sports and celebrate the game that brings millions of people together every season. If fantasy football is part of your life, this is the weekend you want to be in Las Vegas.”

National Fantasy Football Draft Day was created to transform one of fantasy football’s biggest annual traditions into a destination experience that leagues plan their season around. For three days, Circa Resort & Casino will become the center of the fantasy football world, giving fans the opportunity to participate in live drafts, hear from top analysts, meet athletes and entertainers, compete for major prizes and share the start of the season with fans from across the country.

National Fantasy Football Draft Day will feature more than 100 live fantasy football drafts, including free entries into National Fantasy Football Championship (NFFC) leagues competing for the $300,000 grand prize in the Football Guys Championship. Attendees will also receive five entries into a raffle in which five winners will receive entry into the Circa Survivor contest with a $20 million grand prize.

Tickets for individuals and leagues can be purchased at: https://draftnation2026.com/

About Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions

Founded in 2026 by Fantasy Sports Hall of Famer Rick Wolf, sports industry veteran Ed Bunnell, entrepreneur Ian Ritchie, and sports executive Bill Enright, Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions creates world-class events and media productions that celebrate fantasy sports and the communities built around them. Its inaugural event, Draft Nation 2026, will bring fantasy football fans from across the country to Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for National Fantasy Football Draft Day. FSEP plans to expand its portfolio with additional events, media projects, and fan experiences in 2027 and beyond. For more information, visit FantasySportsEntertainment.com.