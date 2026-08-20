Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Speegleville, Texas

Key facts of this press release:

Integrity Urgent Care opened a clinic in Speegleville, Texas, on Aug. 17, 2026

New Speegleville clinic expands access to convenient, affordable care for area residents

Clinic will donate $5,000 to China Spring High School band to support the community

China Spring High School band will perform during the grand opening celebration on Aug. 31, with the donation presented immediately following the ribbon cutting

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas , Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Speegleville, Texas. The clinic at 1160 Huntoo Road in Woodway, serves residents, families, schools and employers throughout Speegleville and surrounding communities.

Integrity Urgent Care in Speegleville increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and workers’ compensation services.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Integrity Urgent Care is giving back to the community with a $5,000 donation to the China Spring High School band. The China Spring High School band will perform during the Aug. 31 grand opening celebration, bringing music and student participation to the event. Integrity Urgent Care will present the donation immediately following the ribbon cutting.

The band was selected as the community’s deserving beneficiary because music programs are an important part of students’ education and the high school experience, while often having significant needs for additional funding. The contribution marks Integrity Urgent Care’s first corporate donation specifically supporting a youth or school program and reflects the company’s broader commitment to investing in the communities it serves.

“Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care, and we’re grateful to these talented student musicians for literally helping us make noise about it later this month,” said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. “Giving back to the communities we serve is important to us, and we’re proud to support a program that contributes so much to the student experience at China Spring High School.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Integrity Urgent Care for this generous investment in our students and our band program,” said Adam Mothersole, Director of Bands for China Spring High School. “Support like this helps provide our student musicians with opportunities, resources and experiences that enrich their education both in and beyond the classroom.”

The Speegleville urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

“It’s personally rewarding to bring Integrity Urgent Care to Speegleville and serve a community that means so much to me,” said Dr. Eddy Dark, DO, the company’s Texas Medical Director and Chief Development Officer. “As a China Spring resident, it’s incredibly fulfilling to see this beautiful facility in my own backyard, knowing the high level of care and compassion it will offer my neighbors. Our team is committed to delivering the quality and experience that patients across Texas have come to expect from us.”

Integrity Urgent Care in Speegleville is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Speegleville or call 254-788-1500.

Integrity Urgent Care Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Integrity Urgent Care?

Integrity Urgent Care is a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care

Integrity Urgent Care bridges a gap in health care access in suburban and rural communities — especially in smaller Texas towns where primary-care appointments can take weeks to book

Open seven days a week

What level of care do Integrity Urgent Care clinics provide?

Our patients experience a high level of care and compassion, the same qualities that have earned our patients' trust across the region

Compassionate care for us means taking time to listen, explain and make care approachable for every patient

Provide on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu

Can I visit Integrity Urgent Care in Speegleville without an appointment?

Yes, patients may walk in during regular clinic hours or use online check-in before arriving

What types of insurance are accepted?

Clinics accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients

How many Integrity Urgent Care locations are there?

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care is a mission-driven healthcare leader, focused on expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare in traditionally underserved communities. Founded in 2011, Integrity currently operates over 80 clinics across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, delivering care on a daily basis. Integrity is a growing healthcare platform, with multiple service lines, including in-person or virtual urgent care, and virtual primary care and behavioral health. Integrity also partners with employers and healthcare facilities to deliver occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Urgent Care is part of the Integrity Care Group, a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more or find a clinic near you, please visit IntegrityUC.com.

