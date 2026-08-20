Casey Insurance Companies Marks 20 Years as a Nationwide Marine & Commercial Insurance Broker

Plantation, FL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casey Insurance Companies 20 year anniversary milestone marine yacht insurance broker Florida



Casey Insurance Companies, a Florida-based independent insurance broker specializing in marine, luxury yacht, commercial, and personal lines coverage, today marks two decades of continuous operation as one of the country’s leading specialty insurance firms. Founded in 2006 by President Casey L. Heer, the firm has grown from a single-state operation into a licensed broker in 45 states, serving yacht owners, business owners, and high-net-worth families across every major U.S. coastal market.

The firm’s core specialization remains marine insurance a category that demands access to markets most general agents cannot reach. Casey Insurance works directly with U.S. admitted specialty carriers and London market underwriters, including Keane Specialty, to provide agreed-value hull coverage, worldwide navigation endorsements, Protection and Indemnity liability, and charter commercial coverage for vessels valued from $50,000 to more than $15 million. The marine division serves private yacht owners, charter operators, bareboat and crewed charter companies, and commercial marine businesses across the Atlantic Coast, Gulf Coast, Caribbean, and internationally.

Alongside its marine practice, Casey Insurance has built a full-service commercial lines division providing general liability, business owners policies, commercial auto, and workers’ compensation coverage to small and mid-size businesses in high-risk industries including construction, roofing, landscaping, warehousing, and food service. The firm’s personal lines practice covers homeowners, auto, and umbrella policies for individuals and families, with particular expertise in high-value home coverage and coastal property insurance in markets where standard carriers have reduced their appetites.

"Twenty years in this industry teaches you that insurance is ultimately about trust," said Casey L. Heer, President of Casey Insurance Companies. " Yacht owners who call us to cover a vessel sailing from Fort Lauderdale to the Mediterranean need to know that their broker understands navigation endorsements, named-storm deductibles, and flag-state requirements, not just how to fill out a form. Business owners who call us about workers’ comp need to know we understand class codes, experience modifiers, and return-to-work programs. Specialty insurance requires specialty knowledge, and we have spent 20 years building that.”

The firm’s growth reflects broader trends in the specialty insurance market. The global luxury yacht market is projected to reach $25.43 billion by 2035 according to industry data, driven by rising high-net-worth vessel ownership in the United States, Caribbean, and Mediterranean. Demand for specialist marine brokers who can access multiple carrier markets and provide worldwide navigation coverage has grown correspondingly, particularly in Florida, which accounts for more registered boat owners than any other state in the country.

Casey Insurance Brokers was named a Top 10 Insurance Broker by Insurance Business Review Magazine, and President Casey L. Heer has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Executives. The firm provides marine, personal, and commercial insurance quotes at Casey Insurance Companies .



About Casey Insurance Companies

Casey Insurance Companies is a nationwide insurance broker founded in 2006 and headquartered at 1776 N Pine Island Rd, Suite 324, Plantation, FL 33322. The firm specializes in marine insurance, luxury yacht insurance, charter and commercial marine coverage, personal lines, and commercial insurance including general liability, business owners policies, commercial auto, and workers’ compensation. Casey Insurance holds producer licenses in 45+ states and works with top-rated U.S. admitted carriers and London market underwriters including Keane Specialty. Casey Insurance Brokers was named a Top 10 Insurance Broker by Insurance Business Review Magazine.

Contact: contact@caseyinsurancecompanies.com

Tel: 1-888-537-1412

Address: 1776 N Pine Island Rd, Suite 324, Plantation, FL 33322

Website: caseyinsurancecompanies.com







